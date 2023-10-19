[SBS Star] CHUU Tells How K-pop Agencies Approached Her When She Was a Social Media Star

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist CHUU, formerly of K-pop girl group LOONA, shared behind-the-scenes stories of her debut.On the October 17 episode of the YouTube show 'Leemujin Service', CHUU appeared and talked about how she got into the K-pop industry.When singer Lee Mu Jin, the host, asked CHUU about her background in singing, CHUU said that she had recorded a few guide tracks for close songwriters, and sometimes for people on social media."Back then, I was an arts high school student who majored in vocal performance in the Applied Music Department. People must have contacted me because of that.", she said.Lee Mu Jin mentioned that CHUU was already famous on social media when she was not even a trainee, and asked her how she became famous back then."There were people who thought I was cute. Some of them are still my fans.", she shyly replied.While talking about her pre-debut online fame, CHUU said that she was approached for auditions by numerous K-pop agencies on social media."But becoming a K-pop star wasn't my dream.", she said, then went on to explain how she changed her mind."I loved singing and dancing but didn't have the confidence to make an attempt to become a K-pop star. There were a lot of beautiful and talented people around me, and I used to think that becoming a celebrity was theirs, not mine."She continued, "But thanks to those offers I received on social media, I decided to try.", and added that she debuted after taking several offered auditions.Lee Mu Jin asked, "When you got those offers, have you not had any suspicions since it was made through social media?""Oh, most certainly. When I first started receiving those offers, I thought they were scams, no matter how well-known the agency was. I used to reply with, 'I can't, my mom doesn't want me to.', or, 'I don't want to be a K-pop star.'.", CHUU said, then added that she accepted the offer from an account that seemed the most trustworthy.(Credit= 'KBS Kpop' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)