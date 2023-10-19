뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Bo Young & Park Hyung Sik Share What It Feels Like to Act Together Again
Published 2023.10.19
Actress Park Bo Young and actor Park Hyung Sik shared what it feels like to work with each other again. 

On October 18, a behind-the-scenes footage of JTBC's drama 'Strong Girl Nam-soon' was uploaded on YouTube. 

The video particularly showed the two cameo actors Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik, who were the leads of the drama's prequel 'Strong Woman Do Bong-soon' (2017), at the filming site. 
Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik
Even though it has been years since the two stars worked with one another, they still perfectly acted their scenes with the same level of amazing chemistry as they previously had. 

During the break, 183cm Park Hyung Sik was seen kneeling down to match his height with 158cm Park Bo Young as well. 

When one staff member playfully commented, "Hyung Sik, I've never seen you doing that while we were filming 'Strong Woman Do Bong-soon'.", Park Hyung Sik laughed hard and responded with a sigh, "Seriously, why are you doing that to me?" 
Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik
Following their shoot, Park Bo Young said, "When I first arrived at the location today, I was genuinely quite nervous, but I quickly relaxed seeing familiar faces around the site. It didn't take me long to connect with Hyung Sik again." 

Park Hyung Sik also expressed his joy at being part of 'Strong Girl Nam-soon' as a cameo, "It's been really long since I've seen Bo Young, and the members of the production team. When I saw you guys, I was brought back to that time. I had a blast today." 
Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik
Back in the days of 'Strong Woman Do Bong-soon', Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik's adorable and lovely couple acting attracted a lot of attention.

Many of their fans are hoping to see the two of them acting as a couple in another K-drama.

(Credit= 'JTBC Drama' YouTube, 'boyoung0212_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
