[SBS Star] "I Had to Make Her Quit, as..." Han Hye-jin Says Her Daughter Is Too Competitive for Soccer
[SBS Star] "I Had to Make Her Quit, as..." Han Hye-jin Says Her Daughter Is Too Competitive for Soccer

Published 2023.10.19 14:31
[SBS Star] "I Had to Make Her Quit, as..." Han Hye-jin Says Her Daughter Is Too Competitive for Soccer
Actress Han Hye-jin shared that she had to make her daughter to quit soccer because she was way too competitive. 

On October 18 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', the cast of the play 'Our Little Sister'―Han Hye-jin, Park Ha Seon and Im Soo Hyang―made a guest appearance. 
During the talk, Han Hye-jin mentioned that her daughter, who is now nine years old, has become somewhat calmer than before. 

"I struggled hard when she was seven. She was out of control then. She was all over the place; she couldn't stay still even for a single second. I had to chase after her so that she didn't injure herself. I lost so much weight around that time. Thankfully, she's become a bit shy now."  

"I was quiet and shy when I was young, but apparently, my husband was super wild. That's what my mother-in-law told me anyway. Our daughter probably takes that wildness after him.", she laughingly added.
When asked if there were other traits that she thinks her daughter takes after her husband professional soccer player Ki Sung-yueng, Han Hye-jin said, "Well... She's athletic and competitive like him." 

The actress explained, "I signed her up for an after school soccer academy in the past, but I had to pull her out soon after. Even when her teammate scored, she would get really upset and cry her eyes out. And she wouldn't stop crying for ages. It had to be her that scored, not everybody else." 

She resumed, "Seeing her that way made me think like this, 'Oh, she's too competitive for a sport like soccer. She shouldn't take part in any sports that encourage rivalry.'" 
(Credit= 'underhiswings2016' Instagram, KBS Problem Child in House) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지