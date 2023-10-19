[SBS Star] Shin Hae Sun Reveals Her Pre-Debut Connection with Lee Jong Suk·Kang Ha Neul

On October 18, Shin Hae Sun guested on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' and talked about her ten years of acting.
When the host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok asked how she started acting, the actress said it was something she always wanted to do since she was a kid.
"It was my only dream, but I was just dreaming about it. Then one day, I realized that I needed to do something. So I wrote a letter to my mom about how much I wanted to take acting lessons. She agreed, and that's where it started."
However, she did not give up and eventually made her debut in KBS' series 'School 2013', the fifth season of the 'School' series, which was widely considered the stepping stone to stardom for rookie actors.
While discussing the series, the actress mentioned the now-famous actors from 'School 2013', such as Kim Woo Bin, Lee Yi Kyung, and Lee Jong Suk.
When Yu Jae Seok told her, "I heard that you and Lee Jong Suk went to the same school in real life.", Shin Hae Sun nodded and talked about Lee Jong Suk and another star who went to her school too.
"Lee Jong Suk and I attended the same arts high school. But a year later, he moved to a different school and another boy transferred to our school, and it was Kang Ha Neul.", said the actress.
"The drama's success changed my life so much that I could feel it. People recognized me a lot whenever I left the house, my rate soared, and my parents couldn't be more proud of me. They covered our house with my pictures."
(SBS Star)