[SBS Star] Shin Hae Sun Reveals Her Pre-Debut Connection with Lee Jong Suk·Kang Ha Neul

Actress Shin Hae Sun revealed an unexpected connection with actors Lee Jong Suk and Kang Ha Neul.On October 18, Shin Hae Sun guested on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' and talked about her ten years of acting.When the host, entertainer Yu Jae Seok asked how she started acting, the actress said it was something she always wanted to do since she was a kid."It was my only dream, but I was just dreaming about it. Then one day, I realized that I needed to do something. So I wrote a letter to my mom about how much I wanted to take acting lessons. She agreed, and that's where it started."Shin Hae Sun recalled how hard it was to get an audition and how she did not get a single call back even after sending out over one hundred resumes.However, she did not give up and eventually made her debut in KBS' series 'School 2013', the fifth season of the 'School' series, which was widely considered the stepping stone to stardom for rookie actors.While discussing the series, the actress mentioned the now-famous actors from 'School 2013', such as Kim Woo Bin, Lee Yi Kyung, and Lee Jong Suk.According to Shin Hae Sun, one of them used to go to the same high school as her.When Yu Jae Seok told her, "I heard that you and Lee Jong Suk went to the same school in real life.", Shin Hae Sun nodded and talked about Lee Jong Suk and another star who went to her school too."Lee Jong Suk and I attended the same arts high school. But a year later, he moved to a different school and another boy transferred to our school, and it was Kang Ha Neul.", said the actress.Shin Hae Sun had her first leading role in KBS' hit drama 'My Golden Life' (2017); during the show, she said that the drama was a turning point in her career."The drama's success changed my life so much that I could feel it. People recognized me a lot whenever I left the house, my rate soared, and my parents couldn't be more proud of me. They covered our house with my pictures."(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, TH Company, HighZium Studio)(SBS Star)