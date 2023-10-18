뉴스
[SBS Star] Yang Se Jong Reveals What He Did to Look Younger than His Co-Star Suzy in 'Doona!'
Published 2023.10.18
Actor Yang Se Jong (30) opened up about how he prepared to portray a character early in his twenties in 'Doona!'.

Netflix's new series 'Doona!' had its production presentation on October 18 at COEX Artium in Samseong-dong, Seoul.

The series' two leads, K-pop star/actress Suzy and Yang Se Jong, attended this event with the director Lee Jung-hyo.
Yang Se Jong
'Doona!' is Yang Se Jong's first project since his discharge from the army.

When asked to share how he felt about coming back after a four-year absence, the actor said, "I haven't felt pressure about coming back. The pressure of starting a new project was there. But I just thought I should feel it, quickly get over it, and go read the script."

Then he added, "I don't know why, but this kind of occasion makes me the most nervous, except when filming something. But I feel like I've gotten better than I did before I got enlisted."
Yang Se Jong
Yang Se Jong also spoke about the efforts he put into portraying 'Lee Won-jun', a character about ten years younger than himself and even younger than the character Suzy (29) plays.

"I worked hard on the script as much as I could.", he said, "As for the efforts I put into my looks, I will be honest about it since I had already discussed it during a previous interview. I've had laser hair removal for my mustache. It was painful. I've also taken many lower body bathes and used a lot of sheet masks."

"Now, I weigh about 3 kg (about 2.2 pounds) more than I did when shooting the series. But please don't worry. I've seen the tapes and trust me, I don't look as chubby as I do now in 'Doona!'.", he added.
Yang Se Jong
"I've put a lot of effort into my appearance. Suzy actually witnessed regular Yang Se Jong a lot, and she told me to do something about my looks. But I won't reveal her exact words to protect her privacy.", he remarked, prompting laughter from the crowd.
Yang Se Jong
Yang Se Jong joined the army in May 2020 and was discharged in September 2021 after completing his service.

'Doona!', a series about a college student 'Lee Won-jun' who lives in a shared house with 'Lee Doo-na', a beautiful former K-pop star, will be released on October 20. 

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Netflix Korea)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
