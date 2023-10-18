[SBS Star] 'Just Married' Yoon Bak Says He & His Wife Kim Soo Been Are Ready to Start a Family

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yoon Bak said he and his wife, model Kim Soo Been, are planning to have their first baby.Yoon Bak guested on the October 17 episode of a YouTube show hosted by actress So E Hyun and actor In Gyo Jin, a married couple of nine years.Yoon Bak, who had been married for only a month, had a question for the couple."Guys, I need to ask you a question. Kim Soo Been and I are done celebrating our newly-married life and are ready to have a child as soon as possible. Since you have two kids, I figured you might have some advice I could use.", he said.So E Hyun looked at him and said, "Alcohol will do the work."Yoon Bak exclaimed, "What??", and In Gyo Jin added, "Tonight is the night.", which cracked up all three of them.The couple continued to tease Yoon Bak, saying things like, "We'll let you go early today."Then the conversation went on about Yoon Bak's wedding ceremony, which took place on September 2.The couple who attended his wedding remarked on how lovely the ceremony was and how emotional the groom looked."I was worried that you may start crying.", So E Hyun recalled, "The bride was so lively, and the groom was on the verge of tears. I was like, 'Oh my god, Yoon Bak's about to cry!'."In Gyo Jin also recounted that Yoon Bak's eyes filled with tears when he walked into the hall.He said, "You know what? I was just like you on my wedding day.", which delighted Yoon Bak."It's a very emotional experience, right?", Yoon Bak replied, "I mean, it was touching to see Kim Soo Been walking down the aisle."Then the couple asked the actor about the singer John Park, who had performed at Yoon Bak's wedding.Yoon Bak explained, "We were aware of each other's existence but had no ties. I wanted to invite him to my wedding since our names are similar, and I am a huge fan of his music. So I did something I rarely do: I sent him a message via social media. Thankfully, he said yes."(Credit= '소이현 인교진 OFFICIAL' YouTube, 'sb2kk' Instagram)(SBS Star)