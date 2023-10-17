뉴스
Published 2023.10.17 17:35 Updated 2023.10.17 17:49 View Count
[SBS Star] "Is She Leaving YG Ent. Too?" BLACKPINK ROSE Seen with American Record Label CEO
There are speculations that ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will leave YG Entertainment after a sighting of her with the head of an American record label.  

On October 16, one photo of ROSÉ caught the eye of K-pop fans around the world. 

The photo showed ROSÉ and Ron Perry sitting at a restaurant together, having a serious conversation. 

Ron Perry is the CEO of Columbia Records, which is one of the world's leading record labels owned by Sony Music Entertainment.

Based in New York City, Columbia Records represents some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, Celine Dion and many more. 

After Ron Perry met ROSÉ, he began following all four members of BLACKPINK―ROSÉ, JENNIE, JISOO and LISA―on Instagram. 
BLACKPINK
Some say that the two have met to discuss ROSÉ's possible collaboration with Beyoncé, since ROSÉ recently attended a party held by Beyoncé. 

But there are also rumors saying that ROSÉ is signing with Columbia Records to kick off her solo career in the United States. 

A few are even stating that all members of BLACKPINK are moving from YG Entertainment to Columbia Records. 
BLACKPINK
Despite this August being the end of the 2016-debuted BLACKPINK's contract, YG Entertainment has not officially announced contract renewals for any of the members yet.  

In the first week of September, words went around saying that LISA was receiving a number of offers from overseas labels and was not signing with YG Entertainment again. 

Another following rumor around that time had it that ROSÉ was the only one out of the members of BLACKPINK who renewed her contract with YG Entertainment.  

Then in mid-September, it was reported that JENNIE and JISOO had recently established their own agencies, which will primarily be for their solo activities, and their discussion about BLACKPINK's group activities was still ongoing. 

About these rumors, YG Entertainment briefly stated, "Nothing has been confirmed regarding BLACKPINK members' contract renewals and their future activities." 
BLACKPINK
Every day, more and more rumors are circulating since YG Entertainment has not commented on the agency's future with BLACKPINK even though October is already halfway through. 

(Credit= Online Community, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
