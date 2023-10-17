[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Shares a Common Difficulty that Most K-Pop Boy Group Members Face

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

YEONJUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) shared the kind of difficulty that he faces as a boy group member.On October 13, YEONJUN guested on BAMBAM of another boy group GOT7's YouTube show 'Bam House'.During their talk, BAMBAM stated to YEONJUN, "It took quite a while for the K-pop generation to switch from the second generation to the third. But it definitely wasn't like that from the third generation to the fourth. It switched in the blink of an eye, didn't it?"Then, he asked, "How does it feel like to be active in the industry as part of the fourth generation?"After thinking for a while, YEONJUN carefully started speaking, "To be honest with you, I think being the fourth generation is quite hard. It just seems like boy groups are less favored by the public. That leads to us not being as recognized as girl groups as well. I really wish boy groups would be more well-known to the public."BAMBAM nodded and said, "Yeah, I can totally relate to you. I'm sure a lot of other boy groups would feel the same way about that. We've always yearned for the public's attention."YEONJUN responded, "If you take a look at all the top 100 music charts, you'll see most of them are songs by girl groups, not boy groups. I mean, their songs are great. I can't deny that. But there are lots of good songs by boy groups too. That makes me a little sad."Looking straight at the camera, BAMBAM said to those watching his show, "Everybody, please know that we, boy groups, work very hard all the time. And we would love to have your attention too. So, do give us your love and support!"(Credit= '뱀집' YouTube)(SBS Star)