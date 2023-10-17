[SBS Star] TXT YEONJUN Shares a Common Difficulty that Most K-Pop Boy Group Members Face

On October 13, YEONJUN guested on BAMBAM of another boy group GOT7's YouTube show 'Bam House'.
During their talk, BAMBAM stated to YEONJUN, "It took quite a while for the K-pop generation to switch from the second generation to the third. But it definitely wasn't like that from the third generation to the fourth. It switched in the blink of an eye, didn't it?"
Then, he asked, "How does it feel like to be active in the industry as part of the fourth generation?"
BAMBAM nodded and said, "Yeah, I can totally relate to you. I'm sure a lot of other boy groups would feel the same way about that. We've always yearned for the public's attention."
Looking straight at the camera, BAMBAM said to those watching his show, "Everybody, please know that we, boy groups, work very hard all the time. And we would love to have your attention too. So, do give us your love and support!"
(Credit= '뱀집' YouTube)
(SBS Star)