[SBS Star] Um Hyeon Kyung♥Cha Seo Won Welcome Their First Child

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Um Hyeon Kyung (36) and Cha Seo Won (32) are the proud parents of a baby boy.On October 16, South Korean news outlet JTBC reported exclusively that the couple had welcomed their healthy son.Um Hyeon Kyung's agency, Yeojin Entertainment, said that she gave birth to her baby and that she and the baby are doing well.The agency wrote, "Um Hyeon Kyung is currently taking a rest, happy and grateful. We appreciate all of the kind attention and congratulations.", and promised to support the actress' next step in her career.Cha Seo Won joined the army in November last year and has been fulfilling his military duty.However, the actor was able to be at Um Hyeon Kyung's side at the birth of their child because he was transferred to full-time reserve service (where the serviceman can commute from their home) instead of active duty (which requires the serviceman to live at a military base).Previously, on June 5, Um Hyeon Kyung and Cha Seo Won surprised everyone by announcing their engagement and upcoming baby.Both of their agencies announced, "Cha Seo Won and Um Hyeon Kyung became close while filming MBC's drama 'The Second Husband', and their affection grew into romantic love. The couple has been dating with the intention of marriage and are planning to tie the knot as soon as Cha Seo Won completes his military service."Furthermore, they revealed that Um Hyeon Kyung was pregnant but did not specify the due date to respect the actress' privacy.Born in 1986, Um Hyeon Kyung debuted with MBC's television series, 'Rainbow Romance' (2005).Cha Seo Won, born in 1991, made his acting debut in SBS' drama 'The Heirs' (2013).The two co-starred in tvN's television series 'Miss Lee' (2019) and then became close with each other while filming 'The Second Husband' (2021-2022), in which they portrayed a married couple.(Credit= 'ringirin' 'leechan0415' Instagram, 'MBCdrama' YouTube)(SBS Star)