뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Um Hyeon Kyung♥Cha Seo Won Welcome Their First Child
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Um Hyeon Kyung♥Cha Seo Won Welcome Their First Child

Published 2023.10.16 18:12 View Count
[SBS Star] Um Hyeon Kyung♥Cha Seo Won Welcome Their First Child
Actress Um Hyeon Kyung (36) and Cha Seo Won (32) are the proud parents of a baby boy.

On October 16, South Korean news outlet JTBC reported exclusively that the couple had welcomed their healthy son.

Um Hyeon Kyung's agency, Yeojin Entertainment, said that she gave birth to her baby and that she and the baby are doing well.

The agency wrote, "Um Hyeon Kyung is currently taking a rest, happy and grateful. We appreciate all of the kind attention and congratulations.", and promised to support the actress' next step in her career.
Um Hyeon Kyung & Cha Seo Won
Cha Seo Won joined the army in November last year and has been fulfilling his military duty.

However, the actor was able to be at Um Hyeon Kyung's side at the birth of their child because he was transferred to full-time reserve service (where the serviceman can commute from their home) instead of active duty (which requires the serviceman to live at a military base).
Um Hyeon Kyung & Cha Seo Won
Previously, on June 5, Um Hyeon Kyung and Cha Seo Won surprised everyone by announcing their engagement and upcoming baby.

Both of their agencies announced, "Cha Seo Won and Um Hyeon Kyung became close while filming MBC's drama 'The Second Husband', and their affection grew into romantic love. The couple has been dating with the intention of marriage and are planning to tie the knot as soon as Cha Seo Won completes his military service."
Um Hyeon Kyung & Cha Seo Won
Furthermore, they revealed that Um Hyeon Kyung was pregnant but did not specify the due date to respect the actress' privacy.

Born in 1986, Um Hyeon Kyung debuted with MBC's television series, 'Rainbow Romance' (2005).

Cha Seo Won, born in 1991, made his acting debut in SBS' drama 'The Heirs' (2013).

The two co-starred in tvN's television series 'Miss Lee' (2019) and then became close with each other while filming 'The Second Husband' (2021-2022), in which they portrayed a married couple.
Um Hyeon Kyung & Cha Seo Won
(Credit= 'ringirin' 'leechan0415' Instagram, 'MBCdrama' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지