[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Describes How His 4-Month-Old Son Looks & Tells How Raising Him Has Been

Actor Song Joong Ki shared what it has been like to raise his infant child.On October 15, Song Joong Ki guested on JTBC's news show, 'JTBC Newsroom' and had an interview with anchor Kang Ji-yeong.The actor talked about his latest movie, 'Hopeless', and recent events in his life.Kang Ji-yeong congratulated the actor for everything he had accomplished this year, particularly the birth of his first child.Song Joong Ki thanked the anchor and revealed that, like any other parent, he looks for similarities in his son's appearance to himself."Friends and family told me a lot about how much his lips look like mine. That's what people tell me about my son; eight times out of ten.", he said proudly."Hearing such words was both flattering and incredible. It made me look closer at his lips.", Song Joong Ki continued, "It brought home the fact that I am a parent to a son, which doesn't feel quite real yet. Overall, I'm amazed."The actor and his wife have been raising their infant son for over four months.When asked how parenting feels in real life, Song Joong Ki shared his experience."My wife and I have been taking care of our child together. We rely on each other and help one another, and the whole thing has been so fulfilling. These days, I've been full of happiness.", he remarked.Later, while discussing his movie 'Hopeless', Song Joong Ki elaborated on the film's intended message: that adults must lead children to a better society."To me, a good adult is a person who takes responsibility.", he said, "That is what my dad was like when I was growing up. I believe a responsible person is someone who backs up their words with actions.""My father's influence has inspired me to become that kind of person myself.", he added.Song Joong Ki and former British actress Katy Louise Saunders announced their marriage last January and welcomed their first child, a son, on June 14.(Credit= 'JTBC News' YouTube, Song Joong Ki's Fan Cafe)(SBS Star)