[SBS Star] Former EXO Tao Publicly Declares Love for Ex-SM Ent. Trainee Xu Yiyang at Seoul Nightclub
Published 2023.10.13 16:04 Updated 2023.10.13 16:05 View Count
K-pop boy group EXO's former member Tao publicly expressed his love for former SM Entertainment trainee Xu Yiyang at a nightclub in Seoul. 

On October 12, Chinese media outlet China Express reported that Tao and Xu Yiyang traveled to Korea together, and he made his immense love for her public at 'Race'―one of the most popular nightclubs in Seoul.

According to eyewitnesses, Tao unveiled a specially-crafted banner on the large display above the DJ booth, where he wrote, "Love u Yi YANG".   

It was said that Tao used tons of money to put the banner up on the screen. 

Lots of partygoers witnessed Tao's bold declaration on this night; one alleged eyewitness commented online, "'Race' is the number 1 nightclub in Korea, where lots of celebrities come to party. Tao came to 'Race' with his girlfriend today, and showed his love for her." 
Tao and Xu Yiyang's romantic entanglement has been talked of the internet for years now, with their initial dating rumors surfacing in 2020. 

Despite being spotted on 'dates', they denied they were in a relationship every time. 

Most recently, they were seen on another 'date' on Valentine's Day, fueling the flames of speculation. 
Tao made his debut as a member of EXO in 2012, and left EXO and SM Entertainment after a legal dispute with the agency. 

Xu Yiyang is an artist under the label that Tao recently established. 

She used train under SM Entertainment to achieve her dream of being part of the K-pop industry; she left SM Entertainment and returned to China in 2018. 
(Credit= Online Community, 'lt_xuyiyang' 'hztttao' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
