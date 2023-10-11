[SBS Star] 'Vincenzo' Lee Dal to Marry a Production Crew; B1A4 JINYOUNG to Host Their Wedding

On October 11, Lee Dal's management agency Bistus Entertainment shared amazing news.
The agency stated, "Lee Dal and his non-celebrity girlfriend are getting married this Saturday―October 14. They met on the shooting site of KBS' drama 'Police University' in 2021, where he was an actor, and she was a member of the production crew."
They also released pre-wedding photoshoot; the photos showed Lee Dal and the bride-to-be making some romantic as well as cute poses with each other.
According to the OSEN report, JINYOUNG will be hosting the wedding of Lee Dal and his girlfriend; JINYOUNG was part of the 'Police University' team as well.
He played supporting roles in various projects following 'One Step', including 'The Winter, the Wind Blows' (2013), 'Two Cops' (2017), 'Hospital Playlist' (2020), 'Vincenzo' (2021), 'Hospital Playlist 2' (2021), 'Taxi Driver 2' (2023) and more.
