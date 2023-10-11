뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Vincenzo' Lee Dal to Marry a Production Crew; B1A4 JINYOUNG to Host Their Wedding
Published 2023.10.11 14:12

Published 2023.10.11 14:12 View Count
[SBS Star] Vincenzo Lee Dal to Marry a Production Crew; B1A4 JINYOUNG to Host Their Wedding
Actor Lee Dal announced his marriage with his non-celebrity girlfriend, who reveals to have worked with him as his project's production crew. 

On October 11, Lee Dal's management agency Bistus Entertainment shared amazing news. 

The agency stated, "Lee Dal and his non-celebrity girlfriend are getting married this Saturday―October 14. They met on the shooting site of KBS' drama 'Police University' in 2021, where he was an actor, and she was a member of the production crew." 
Lee Dal
In the released-wedding invitation, the couple wrote, "Two different people in this world have met, and the two of us would like to become 'we'. It would be incredible for us to get married with your love and blessings upon us. Please do join us on this day." 

They also released pre-wedding photoshoot; the photos showed Lee Dal and the bride-to-be making some romantic as well as cute poses with each other. 
Lee Dal
Soon after the announcement was made, media outlet OSEN dropped a report revealing the host of their wedding. 

According to the OSEN report, JINYOUNG will be hosting the wedding of Lee Dal and his girlfriend; JINYOUNG was part of the 'Police University' team as well. 
Lee Dal
Lee Dal made debut with a movie 'One Step' (literal translation) in 2010. 

He played supporting roles in various projects following 'One Step', including 'The Winter, the Wind Blows' (2013), 'Two Cops' (2017), 'Hospital Playlist' (2020), 'Vincenzo' (2021), 'Hospital Playlist 2' (2021), 'Taxi Driver 2' (2023) and more. 

(Credit= Bistus Entertainment, 'jinyoung0423' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
