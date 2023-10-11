뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Real Life 'The Glory' YouTuber/School Bullying Victim Pyo Ye-rim Passes Away
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] The Real Life 'The Glory' YouTuber/School Bullying Victim Pyo Ye-rim Passes Away

Published 2023.10.11 10:48 View Count
[SBS Star] The Real Life The Glory YouTuber/School Bullying Victim Pyo Ye-rim Passes Away
It has just been reported that Pyo Ye-rim, YouTuber and school bullying victim, has taken her own life. 

On October 10, Busan Police Station and Fire Department received a report around 12:57 PM that a woman had fallen into a reservoir. 

Following their arrival at the scene, they quickly began their search and managed to get her out of the water by 4:20 PM. 

The woman was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital after being found, but she was unfortunately pronounced dead. 

The police soon discovered that the woman was Pyo Ye-rim and stated that there were no indications of murder.
Pyo Ye-rim
It turned out that Pyo Ye Rim had uploaded a video on YouTube prior to jumping into a reservoir, hinting at her extreme decision in advance. 

Crying, she said in her YouTube video, "This is my suicide note. I want to be at a place where I can just relax now. I have lost all confidence in my ability to combat this. Even why I must continue to live is beyond me. But please do not stop looking into my case." 
Pyo Ye-rim
Back in January 2022, Pyo Ye Rim revealed her horrific past through her YouTube videos as well as television documentaries. 

The YouTuber claimed that she had been a victim of school violence for 12 years, throughout her elementary, middle and high school years. 

She also disclosed the identities of her perpetrators, who live contented lives and hold respectable jobs.

At that time, her story made headlines as it was so similar to the protagonist Moon Dong Eun's story from Netflix's mega-hit series 'The Glory'. 
Pyo Ye-rim
Born in July 1996, Pyo Ye-rim was only 27 years old; fans around the world have been sending their deepest condolences to her family and close friends ever since the news broke. 

(Credit= 'arin__daum' Instagram, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지