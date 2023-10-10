[SBS Star] "My Dad Was…" Lady Jane Reveals Why Her October Wedding Was Moved to July

On October 9, SBS' television show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You're My Destiny' showcased Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae's married life.
The couple had their wedding in Seoul on July 22.
In the episode, the married couple went to Lady Jane's parents' house, where they were waiting for the couple with a big meal.
During their meal, Lim Hyun Tae told Lady Jane's father, "You look better than you did last time."
During the broadcast, however, the couple opened up about the real reason.
In the studio, Lady Jane explained why Lim Hyun Tae told her father that he looked better than he did before.
Her father had been diagnosed with stage I liver cancer; it was also the reason the couple moved up their wedding date.
Lady Jane recalled when she learned about her father's cancer and said, "I was devastated."
Later in the show, Lady Jane's father expressed what he thought about the couple's decision.
"When I found out that I had liver cancer, I was okay with it. So, it was somewhat upsetting that Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae took the matter so seriously that they moved up their wedding date."
"However, I now believe that they made the right choice. I've been feeling more grateful for my friends and family because of what I've been through.", he said.
