[SBS Star] "My Dad Was…" Lady Jane Reveals Why Her October Wedding Was Moved to July
Singer Lady Jane revealed why her wedding ceremony with actor Lim Hyun Tae took place three months earlier than it was supposed to.

On October 9, SBS' television show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You're My Destiny' showcased Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae's married life.

The couple had their wedding in Seoul on July 22.

In the episode, the married couple went to Lady Jane's parents' house, where they were waiting for the couple with a big meal.

During their meal, Lim Hyun Tae told Lady Jane's father, "You look better than you did last time."
Lady Jane
Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae's wedding was originally scheduled for October but was abruptly moved up to July, sparking rumors that Lady Jane is pregnant.

During the broadcast, however, the couple opened up about the real reason.

In the studio, Lady Jane explained why Lim Hyun Tae told her father that he looked better than he did before.

Her father had been diagnosed with stage I liver cancer; it was also the reason the couple moved up their wedding date.

Lady Jane recalled when she learned about her father's cancer and said, "I was devastated."
Lady Jane
She went on, "Lim Hyun Tae suggested moving our wedding to a sooner date; so that my dad could get over the wedding and concentrate on his treatment. He told me to trust him and that he'll take care of everything. He really did. He rescheduled everything by himself, and thanks to him, we were able to have our wedding in July instead of October."

Later in the show, Lady Jane's father expressed what he thought about the couple's decision.

"When I found out that I had liver cancer, I was okay with it. So, it was somewhat upsetting that Lady Jane and Lim Hyun Tae took the matter so seriously that they moved up their wedding date."

"However, I now believe that they made the right choice. I've been feeling more grateful for my friends and family because of what I've been through.", he said.
Lady Jane
(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You're My Destiny)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
