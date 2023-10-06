뉴스
[SBS Star] "They've Been Together for Years" Girl's Day Park So Jin ♥ Lee Dongha to Get Married Next Month
Published 2023.10.06
Park So Jin of K-pop girl group Girl's Day is the first member of the group to get married.

On October 6, Park So Jin's management agency Noon Company made an announcement that surprised everyone. 

The agency stated, "Park So Jin and actor Lee Dongha have built trust with one another over the course of many years they have been together. And they recently decided to spend the rest of their lives with each other; they are getting married next month." 

They went on, "Their wedding ceremony will be held privately, only with their families and close friends. Please send them your love and blessings." 
Born in 1986, Park So Jin made her debut as a member of Girl's Day in 2010. 

In the last several years, she has been busy building her career in acting; she has appeared in 'Hot Stove League' (2019), 'The King: Eternal Monarch' (2020), 'The Alchemy of Souls' (2022), 'Bo-ra! Deborah' (2023), 'Delightfully Deceitful' (2023) and more. 

3-year-older Lee Dongha debuted with a musical 'Greece' in 2008, then also got into television and film by featuring in a drama 'Secret Love' in 2013. 

His projects following 'Secret Love' include 'It's Okay, That's Love' (2014), 'Signal' (2016), 'Priest' (2018), 'The World of the Married' (2020), 'She Would Never Know' (2021), 'Doctor Lawyer' (2022) and more. 

Park So Jin and Lee Dongha were both in a movie 'Ghost Mansion' in 2021; it is assumed that the shooting site of 'Ghost Mansion' was where their romance sparked. 
(Credit= 51k, Noon Company) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
