[SBS Star] "They've Been Together for Years" Girl's Day Park So Jin ♥ Lee Dongha to Get Married Next Month

On October 6, Park So Jin's management agency Noon Company made an announcement that surprised everyone.
The agency stated, "Park So Jin and actor Lee Dongha have built trust with one another over the course of many years they have been together. And they recently decided to spend the rest of their lives with each other; they are getting married next month."
They went on, "Their wedding ceremony will be held privately, only with their families and close friends. Please send them your love and blessings."
In the last several years, she has been busy building her career in acting; she has appeared in 'Hot Stove League' (2019), 'The King: Eternal Monarch' (2020), 'The Alchemy of Souls' (2022), 'Bo-ra! Deborah' (2023), 'Delightfully Deceitful' (2023) and more.
3-year-older Lee Dongha debuted with a musical 'Greece' in 2008, then also got into television and film by featuring in a drama 'Secret Love' in 2013.
His projects following 'Secret Love' include 'It's Okay, That's Love' (2014), 'Signal' (2016), 'Priest' (2018), 'The World of the Married' (2020), 'She Would Never Know' (2021), 'Doctor Lawyer' (2022) and more.
Park So Jin and Lee Dongha were both in a movie 'Ghost Mansion' in 2021; it is assumed that the shooting site of 'Ghost Mansion' was where their romance sparked.
(SBS Star)