[SBS Star] Yubin Breaks Up with Tennis Player Kwon Soon-woo After Smashing Racket Incident

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Yubin of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls and professional tennis player Kwon Soon-woo broke up with each other.On October 5, multiple news outlets reported that Yubin and Kwon Soon-woo ended their relationship.Soon after the reports were released online, Yubin's management agency rrr Entertainment confirmed the reports, saying, "It's true. They recently broke up."Many actually assumed the pair had broken up when they were seen unfollowing one another and deleting all of their photos together on Instagram earlier this week.Back in May, Yubin made her relationship with Kwon Soon-woo public; this was the first time Yubin went public with her relationship since her debut in 2007.But following Kwon Soon-woo's match at the Asian Games on September 25, he was entangled in a controversy.Kwon Soon-woo was aiming for the gold medal, but after losing to Thai tennis player Kasidit Samrej and failing to advance, he vented his resentment on the court.At that time, Kwon Soon-woo destroyed his racket into pieces by smashing it into the court and up against the chair. He refused to shake hands with the chair umpire or Kasidit Samrej as well.Kwon Soon-woo and the Korean national team visited them to offer their apologies later on, and he issued an apology on Instagram the day after.However, Kwon Soon-woo was still much criticized for his disrespectful and violent behavior.Yubin's fans worried about her, and some even suggested that she leave him, seeing how bad-tempered he was.Under the photos of the two on her Instagram, they filled with comments like, "Run, unnie!", "You deserve better.", "Please stop dating him for your own sake." and more.It seemed that Yubin's love for Kwon Soon-woo was strong enough to support him during these difficult times though; she was seen 'liking' his apology on Instagram.Nobody except for Yubin and Kwon Soon-woo would know the exact reasons, but in just over a week, they ended up deciding that it was best for them to part ways.(Credit= 'iluvyub' Instagram, 'SBS 뉴스' YouTube)(SBS Star)