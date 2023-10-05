[SBS Star] Veteran Singer Yoon Sang Tells Why He Was Against His Son RIIZE ANTON Making Debut

On October 2 episode of SBS' talk show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny', Yoon Sang made a guest appearance.
During the conversation with the hosts, Yoon Sang spoke about his son's debut as a member of RIIZE, especially about the fact that he was against it at first.
"ANTON started swimming at the age of five. When he was 11-12 years old, he won the gold medal at the Junior Swimming Championships in New Jersey. He was a talented junior swimmer in the States."
"I couldn't stop him. No parent can win their child, you know. So, when he said that he wanted to go to Korea for it, I told him, 'Okay, give it a go then.'", he added.
One of the hosts Kim Gu-ra commented, "I heard that you were actually really stressed at the time, because you're aware how difficult it is to survive in the music industry and stuff."; to his comment, Yoon Sang nodded with a bitter smile.
Chuckling, Yoon Sang answered, "There aren't many parts where he sings, so..."
To the next question about whether he monitors his son's performances, Yoon Sang shyly replied, "Well... I've never sung in front of my family myself. That's the type of family we are. Everyone is an introvert."
(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny, SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)