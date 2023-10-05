[SBS Star] Veteran Singer Yoon Sang Tells Why He Was Against His Son RIIZE ANTON Making Debut

이미지 확대하기

Veteran singer Yoon Sang shared that he was against his son ANTON of K-pop boy group RIIZE entering the music industry in Korea.On October 2 episode of SBS' talk show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny', Yoon Sang made a guest appearance.During the conversation with the hosts, Yoon Sang spoke about his son's debut as a member of RIIZE, especially about the fact that he was against it at first."ANTON started swimming at the age of five. When he was 11-12 years old, he won the gold medal at the Junior Swimming Championships in New Jersey. He was a talented junior swimmer in the States.""It just seemed obvious to me that he would keep swimming and simply go to university there. But along the way, all swimming pools were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A couple of months after the pools had been shut down, ANTON was like, 'I want to quit swimming and begin doing music.'""I couldn't stop him. No parent can win their child, you know. So, when he said that he wanted to go to Korea for it, I told him, 'Okay, give it a go then.'", he added.One of the hosts Kim Gu-ra commented, "I heard that you were actually really stressed at the time, because you're aware how difficult it is to survive in the music industry and stuff."; to his comment, Yoon Sang nodded with a bitter smile.Then, another host Lee Ji Hye asked, "RIIZE's songs are out now. You must've listened to them. And what would you say about your son's singing skills?"Chuckling, Yoon Sang answered, "There aren't many parts where he sings, so..."To the next question about whether he monitors his son's performances, Yoon Sang shyly replied, "Well... I've never sung in front of my family myself. That's the type of family we are. Everyone is an introvert."Yoon Sang kicked off his music career in 1988, and ANTON made his debut as part of RIIZE―SM Entertainment's first boy group in seven years―last month.(Credit= SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)