[SBS Star] "That Man Will Never Change" SEUNGRI Embroiled in a Scandal Involving Two Women

SEUNGRI, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, has been embroiled in a scandal surrounding his private life.On October 4, media outlet Dispatch reported that SEUNGRI dated two women, A and B, in Bali, Indonesia, one after another.According to the report, SEUNGRI and A started dating on September 1.That same day, SEUNGRI invited A to go on a trip to Bali with him from September 21 to 25, and as A said yes, he booked a hotel and plane tickets for two of them.What A did not know, however, is that SEUNGRI had been planning two romantic Bali trips with two different women.B have known SEUNGRI for quite some time, and once shared a mutual attraction before drifting apart, according to B.They ran into each other on September 7, for the first time in four years.The news outlet reported that SEUNGRI had B over for dinner with himself, A, and a third buddy; that night, A and B followed each other on social media.After that night, SEUNGRI started seeing B while was still dating A, but A and B did not know that he had been seeing both of them.He invited B to join him in Bali from September 25 to 28, right after his trip with A.To Dispatch, B explained, "Seeing him after years, old feelings came bubbling up.""He offered me to go on a Bali trip with him, saying that he wants to give us another chance."On September 25, after A left for Korea, SEUNGRI greeted B in Bali.But A and B soon found out what SEUNGRI had been up to because they were following each other on social media and SEUNGRI took B to the exact same places he went with A."When B contacted me and told me everything, I was shocked. He took B to the same places he and I had gone. The hotel, the restaurant, the beach, and the coffee place… Everything was the same except for the woman he went with.", A said to Dispatch.B left Bali on September 28 after finding out what SEUNGRI had been doing.B said, "I got on the plane immediately after finding out he had been cheating. Then I learned he went to a club a day after I left. He has no regret. That man will never change."(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'BIGBANG' YouTube)(SBS Star)