뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "That Man Will Never Change" SEUNGRI Embroiled in a Scandal Involving Two Women
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "That Man Will Never Change" SEUNGRI Embroiled in a Scandal Involving Two Women

Published 2023.10.04 18:10 View Count
[SBS Star] "That Man Will Never Change" SEUNGRI Embroiled in a Scandal Involving Two Women
SEUNGRI, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, has been embroiled in a scandal surrounding his private life.

On October 4, media outlet Dispatch reported that SEUNGRI dated two women, A and B, in Bali, Indonesia, one after another.

According to the report, SEUNGRI and A started dating on September 1.

That same day, SEUNGRI invited A to go on a trip to Bali with him from September 21 to 25, and as A said yes, he booked a hotel and plane tickets for two of them.

What A did not know, however, is that SEUNGRI had been planning two romantic Bali trips with two different women.
SEUNGRI
B have known SEUNGRI for quite some time, and once shared a mutual attraction before drifting apart, according to B.

They ran into each other on September 7, for the first time in four years.

The news outlet reported that SEUNGRI had B over for dinner with himself, A, and a third buddy; that night, A and B followed each other on social media.

After that night, SEUNGRI started seeing B while was still dating A, but A and B did not know that he had been seeing both of them. 

He invited B to join him in Bali from September 25 to 28, right after his trip with A.
SEUNGRI
To Dispatch, B explained, "Seeing him after years, old feelings came bubbling up."

"He offered me to go on a Bali trip with him, saying that he wants to give us another chance."

On September 25, after A left for Korea, SEUNGRI greeted B in Bali.

But A and B soon found out what SEUNGRI had been up to because they were following each other on social media and SEUNGRI took B to the exact same places he went with A.

"When B contacted me and told me everything, I was shocked. He took B to the same places he and I had gone. The hotel, the restaurant, the beach, and the coffee place… Everything was the same except for the woman he went with.", A said to Dispatch.

B left Bali on September 28 after finding out what SEUNGRI had been doing.

B said, "I got on the plane immediately after finding out he had been cheating. Then I learned he went to a club a day after I left. He has no regret. That man will never change."
SEUNGRI
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'BIGBANG' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지