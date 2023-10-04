뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Ha Seon Tells How Stunningly Pretty Han Hye-jin & Ki Sung-yeung's Daughter Is
[SBS Star] Park Ha Seon Tells How Stunningly Pretty Han Hye-jin & Ki Sung-yeung's Daughter Is

Published 2023.10.04
[SBS Star] Park Ha Seon Tells How Stunningly Pretty Han Hye-jin & Ki Sung-yeungs Daughter Is
Actress Park Ha Seon mentioned how pretty the daughter of actress Han Hye-jin and professional soccer player Ki Sung-yeung is.

On October 2, Han Hye-jin and actress Im Soo Hyang guested on SBS Power FM's radio show hosted by Park Ha Seon.

The three of them will perform in the play 'Our Little Sister' at the Jayu Theater in Seoul Arts Center, Seocho-gu district, from October 8 to November 19.

Han Hye-jin once uploaded a handwritten letter from her daughter Zion on Instagram, and one of the show's listeners left a comment on how touching it was.

"I write a letter for my daughter a lot, and I get a lot of them from her, too.", said Han Hye-jin, "She started leaving me letters after I had begun writing them for her. I usually find her letter waiting for me when I get back home at night. Moments like these make me think how great it is to raise a daughter."
Han Hye-jin & Ki Sung-yeung
Park Ha Seon recalled meeting Han Hye-jin's daughter and said, "I saw her in person, and she was stunning. She looked so exceptionally pretty that I couldn't imagine her living an ordinary life."

"Right? I mean, her mom and dad are so pretty and handsome.", said Im Soo Hyang, to which Han Hye-jin humbly replied, "Thank you."
Han Hye-jin & Ki Sung-yeung
During their conversation, Han Hye-jin mentioned how her husband recently showed his support for her by bringing packed lunches for everyone during the 'Our Little Sister' practice.

"I had no idea.", Han Hye-jin recalled, "I do remember him asking me over and over again when our lunch break was. He was like, 'You guys eat that early? What do you usually eat?'. I hadn't given it any thought, so I was very surprised when he showed up in the practicing room with lunch boxes. I loved it."
Han Hye-jin & Ki Sung-yeung
Im Soo Hyang, who was there that day, talked about how great Ki Sung-yeung was.

"Ki Sung-yeung made everyone on the site want to get married. He was like a picture-perfect husband.", she said.

Han Hye-jin and Ki Sung-yeung married in 2013 and welcomed their daughter Zion in 2015.
Han Hye-jin & Ki Sung-yeung
(Credit= SBS Power FM Park Ha Seon's Cinetown, 'kisykisy06' 'underhiswings2016' 'sbscine' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
