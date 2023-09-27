[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Excitedly Shows a Video of His Son to Reporters During His Interview

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Joong Ki expressed his deep joy at becoming a father during his recent interview.On September 25, Song Joong Ki had an interview with reporters from various media outlets.In this interview, Song Joong Ki was asked about the changes in his life after the birth of his son.Sounding elated, Song Joong Ki answered, "It's just been over 100 days since our baby was born. As my wife and I are both new to childcare, we're always helping each other out. I'm not going to lie. It's still hard to believe I'm a father."He continued, "Sometimes, I almost forget that I'm a father. I'll be busy doing things, then I would sudden realize, 'Oh, yeah. I'm a father now!'", then laughed.Then, Song Joong Ki unexpectedly asked the reporters, "Would you like to see a video of my son?"The video showed Song Joong Ki's son making cute cooing sounds, and Song Joong Ki making comments to him in Korean.Song Joong Ki's son had big eyes with double eyelids, and was smiling ear to ear, seeming really happy.After watching this video, one reporter went, "I'm surprised that you speak Korean to your son."To this remark, Song Joong Ki replied, "Yes. My wife and I often discuss which language to use to our son, actually. I use Korean and English when I speak to him. I switch between them depending on the situation."He added with an awkward laugh, "But my English isn't that good yet, so..."Back in January, Song Joong Ki announced that he and former British actress Katy Louise Saunders were married, and they were expecting a child.Katy Louise Saunders gave birth to their son in June.(Credit= 'hi_songjoongki' Instagram)(SBS Star)