[[SBS Star] "I Was Adorable" Yoo Seung Ho Tells What It Is Like to Watch His Film from 21 Years ago

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Yoo Seung Ho talked about how he felt when he watched the movie he starred in when he was nine years old.Yoo Seung Ho guested on the September 27 broadcast of SBS Power FM's radio show 'Park Ha Seon's Cinetown' to promote his upcoming drama, Wavve's 'The Perfect Deal', which is scheduled for release on October 6.When he was only nine years old, Yoo Seung Ho became famous with his performance in the 2002 film, 'The Way Home'.He played a spoiled seven-year-old city boy 'Sang-woo', who came to live with his grandmother in a rural village.Throughout the broadcast, listeners flooded the show with messages praising how fine young man Yoo Seung Ho, now 30, has become.The host, actress Park Ha Seon read from one of them that said, "He was once thought of as a cute younger brother, then a dream boyfriend, and now, a perfect son-in-law."Yoo Seung Ho humorously exclaimed, "Finally!", causing the host to crack up."I watch an old movie or drama every once in a while. Whenever I see Yoo Seung Ho's current self, especially after watching his past works, I get amazed at what a handsome man he has become.", Park Ha Seon read what another listener wrote.Then the host asked Yoo Seung Ho, "I'm sure you get this question a lot, but I was curious whether you ever go back and rewatch any of your past works, and if you do, I'd like to know what it is.""Actually, I didn't use to because it was kind of embarrassing.", the actor replied, "But I watched 'The Way Home' when it was on TV on holiday.""Watching myself in 'The Way Home' used to be a bit embarrassing. However, at some point, I realized how adorable I was in the film. Even though I wanted to give that spoiled little 'Sang-woo' a smack in the head, I had to admit that he really is cute.", he said as he laughed.When asked if he remembered filming 'The Way Home', the actor said, "I still occasionally flip through the photo album the film's photographer put together for me back then. It makes me feel strange."(Credit= SBS Power FM Park Ha Seon's Cinetown, Pop entertainment, 'dandyoo93_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)