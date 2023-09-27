[[SBS Star] "I Was Adorable" Yoo Seung Ho Tells What It Is Like to Watch His Film from 21 Years ago

Yoo Seung Ho guested on the September 27 broadcast of SBS Power FM's radio show 'Park Ha Seon's Cinetown' to promote his upcoming drama, Wavve's 'The Perfect Deal', which is scheduled for release on October 6.
When he was only nine years old, Yoo Seung Ho became famous with his performance in the 2002 film, 'The Way Home'.
He played a spoiled seven-year-old city boy 'Sang-woo', who came to live with his grandmother in a rural village.
The host, actress Park Ha Seon read from one of them that said, "He was once thought of as a cute younger brother, then a dream boyfriend, and now, a perfect son-in-law."
Yoo Seung Ho humorously exclaimed, "Finally!", causing the host to crack up.
"Actually, I didn't use to because it was kind of embarrassing.", the actor replied, "But I watched 'The Way Home' when it was on TV on holiday."
"Watching myself in 'The Way Home' used to be a bit embarrassing. However, at some point, I realized how adorable I was in the film. Even though I wanted to give that spoiled little 'Sang-woo' a smack in the head, I had to admit that he really is cute.", he said as he laughed.
(Credit= SBS Power FM Park Ha Seon's Cinetown, Pop entertainment, 'dandyoo93_official' Instagram)
(SBS Star)