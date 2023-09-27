[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Reveals that DAY6 Young K Was Actually Going to Debut as GOT7's Rapper

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group GOT7's member BAMBAM revealed that boy band DAY6's member Young K was initially part of the pre-debut GOT7 team.On September 22, Young K guested on his former labelmate BAMBAM's YouTube show 'Bam House'.While BAMBAM introduced Young K to the viewers, he disclosed an astonishing fact about Young K."Guys, I've said this many times before, but... You know how I wasn't part of the pre-debut GOT7 team at first, right? Let me tell you something that may shock you. Young K was GOT7 before I was.""2PM and 2AM members moved about the two groups before their official debut. And basically, Young K was like them. He was moved from GOT7 to DAY6 at the end. Another surprising thing is that he was the rapper of the pre-debut GOT7 team. He might have made his debut as GOT7."Young K, being reminded of his almost-forgotten past, went, "Oh yeah! All the memories from that period are suddenly popping up in my mind."BAMBAM smiled, then asked, "How much do you remember from the days when you were a trainee at JYP Entertainment? Is it okay to talk about anything from that time? I'm totally okay with it, but..."Turning slightly red, Young K replied, "Well, I'm not fine with that at all. This was exactly why I was scared to join your show!", making BAMBAM crack up.After laughing together for a bit, Young K shared what he thought of BAMBAM back then, "Looking at you, I thought, 'Wow, he's the perfect kind of person to be a singer.' It looked like you knew how to take pleasure in the spotlight."BAMBAM responded, "Well, yeah. It's very important for singers to enjoy attention. And I love being at the center of attention. I am a total attention seeker."Young K explained that was not what he meant though, "I didn't mean that you were trying to seek attention. You just knew ways to make yourself shine when you received attention."Then, he added, "I wasn't like you. During my trainee days, I often called my parents, telling them that I wanted to quit. Even after my debut, I kept feeling like this career wasn't for me. But it got better for me as time passed. I definitely don't feel like that anymore. These days, I'm really enjoying performing and making music."(Credit= '뱀집' YouTube)(SBS Star)