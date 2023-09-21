[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL MIMI Shares Why She Has Been Out of the Dating Scene Since High School

이미지 확대하기

MIMI of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL revealed why she has been out of the dating scene for years.On September 20 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', MIMI joined as a guest.While going over some facts about MIMI, the hosts noted that she was the host of a popular reality dating show 'Heart Signal 4'.As soon as this information was brought up, MIMI told them, "Yes, I was. But I don't think I had what it takes to be a dating show host."She elaborated on her statement, "I've only been in one relationship. It was when I was 17. That was my first and last one as well.", then she chuckled and added, "I can't really count that as a relationship as well, since we were only together for like 50 days."When asked why they ended up breaking up, she shared that her ex-boyfriend had cheated on her.Upon listening to her words, the host You Se Yoon interestedly asked, "So, have you stopped dating completely due to the shock from that relationship?"MIMI answered, "Ah no, I've just been too busy for romance. I also don't think dating fits my lifestyle very well. I don't even like those feelings that I get when there's something going on between him and me before we're officially together. You know those feelings, right?"She explained, "If I were to be in that sort of situation, I would be wasting both my time and energy. But I don't have time for that. My time's too precious to be wasted."Then, MIMI said the production team wanted her to host the show so that she could share feelings and thoughts from the point of view of generation Z, but she failed to meet their wants.The OH MY GIRL member explained, "While watching the things going on at the 'Heart Signal 4' house, I mean... I'm sure they would come out of the house as better human beings, who have learned something from their time there, but it looked like they were struggling too much to hide their feelings for each other."She continued, "So, it only made me feel pretty frustrated. I just couldn't stop thinking, 'Why are they making their lives so hard?'"(Credit= MBC Radio Star)(SBS Star)