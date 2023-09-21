뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL MIMI Shares Why She Has Been Out of the Dating Scene Since High School
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL MIMI Shares Why She Has Been Out of the Dating Scene Since High School

Published 2023.09.21 18:17 View Count
[SBS Star] OH MY GIRL MIMI Shares Why She Has Been Out of the Dating Scene Since High School
MIMI of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL revealed why she has been out of the dating scene for years. 

On September 20 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', MIMI joined as a guest. 

While going over some facts about MIMI, the hosts noted that she was the host of a popular reality dating show 'Heart Signal 4'. 

As soon as this information was brought up, MIMI told them, "Yes, I was. But I don't think I had what it takes to be a dating show host." 

She elaborated on her statement, "I've only been in one relationship. It was when I was 17. That was my first and last one as well.", then she chuckled and added, "I can't really count that as a relationship as well, since we were only together for like 50 days." 
MIMI
When asked why they ended up breaking up, she shared that her ex-boyfriend had cheated on her. 

Upon listening to her words, the host You Se Yoon interestedly asked, "So, have you stopped dating completely due to the shock from that relationship?" 

MIMI answered, "Ah no, I've just been too busy for romance. I also don't think dating fits my lifestyle very well. I don't even like those feelings that I get when there's something going on between him and me before we're officially together. You know those feelings, right?" 

She explained, "If I were to be in that sort of situation, I would be wasting both my time and energy. But I don't have time for that. My time's too precious to be wasted." 
MIMI
Then, MIMI said the production team wanted her to host the show so that she could share feelings and thoughts from the point of view of generation Z, but she failed to meet their wants.
 
The OH MY GIRL member explained, "While watching the things going on at the 'Heart Signal 4' house, I mean... I'm sure they would come out of the house as better human beings, who have learned something from their time there, but it looked like they were struggling too much to hide their feelings for each other." 

She continued, "So, it only made me feel pretty frustrated. I just couldn't stop thinking, 'Why are they making their lives so hard?'"
MIMI
(Credit= MBC Radio Star) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지