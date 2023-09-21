[SBS Star] Bang Si-hyuk Stopped Writing Songs for Baek Z Young to Focus on BTS?

이미지 확대하기

Singer Baek Z Young revealed why Bang Si-hyuk, a producer/the head of K-pop boy group BTS' agency HYBE, stopped writing her songs.On the September 20 broadcast of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Baek Z Young appeared as a guest.When the hosts claimed that Baek Z Young was Bang Si-hyuk's muse, her response was, "Was I?""I wouldn't say that I was his muse, but we did work together for a long time.", she resumed, "He contributed to many of my albums as a songwriter. I once personally visited Bang Si-hyuk and asked him to write a ballad for me, since I knew how talented he was after working together on previous projects. That's how the track 'Like Being Shot by a Bullet' was created. 'My Ear's Candy' is also his work. He wrote so many of my songs, title tracks or not.", she said.According to Baek Z Young, however, Bang Si-hyuk stopped writing songs for her at a certain point."I called him up one day and asked him to write some songs for my next album, but he turned me down this time.", she recalled, adding that he gave such a reasonable and straightforward explanation for his refusal."He told me, 'There's this project that I have to pour everything I've got. And for that reason, I don't think I would be able to write your song. I can have my staff make a song for you if you want, but I wouldn't be the one making it.'.", she said, adding that they have never worked together ever since.Then, Baek Z Young stated that she came to figure out what the project he mentioned was."Not so long after, BTS made their debut.", as she said, everyone in the studio gasped in astonishment.After her story was over, one of the hosts, comedian You Se Yoon had a thought."Wait. 'Like Being Shot by a Bullet' and Bulletproof Boys (BTS)? Is it possible that your song inspired the name of the group?", the comedian asked.Baek Z Young nodded and responded, "I know, right? I wondered why the group's name had to be Bulletproof Boys."When asked if she ever regretted not trying harder to get Bang Si-hyuk to work with her again, after the producer and BTS achieved phenomenal success, the singer firmly said, "I don't have that kind of regret at all."(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Weverse)(SBS Star)