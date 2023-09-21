[SBS Star] Kim Nam Gil Tells What It Is Like to Be in the Same Room with His Good Friend BTS JIN

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Nam Gil described what JIN of K-pop boy group BTS is like in real life.On September 20 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Kim Nam Gil made a guest appearance.During the talk, one of the hosts Yu Jae Seok mentioned Kim Nam Gil's early debut work that caught the eye of the public―MBC's drama 'Queen Seondeok' (2009).Yu Jae Seok said, "I remember watching 'Queen Seondok' and going, 'Oh wow, who is that actor playing 'Bidam'? He seems new, but he's good!' It wasn't just me who thought that way. You left a lasting impression on thousands of viewers with your amazing acting. You were sensational then."He continued, "You know that BTS JIN dreamed of entering the industry seeing you act 'Bidam', right? What he previously said about it was that he was so touched by your acting that he wished to move the hearts of people with his acting like you. How did you feel when you heard that?"Kim Nam Gil chuckled and answered, "At first, I felt a bit pressured. Being a role model to someone made me think that I could no longer lead my life too carelessly and stuff. But once I got to know JIN, those feelings and thoughts instantly vanished. It turned out we were much alike, and it seemed like he had already read that.""JIN and I are close now. And I found out that he's got a very pure soul. JIN is also very talkative. He's the most talkative one in his group. He really loves to talk, like... He never stops talking. I mean, I can never say everything I want when I'm with him, because he pretty much doesn't let me talk."The actor laughed, then wrapped up the topic by stating, "So yeah. I could totally see why he chose me as his role model after getting to know him."(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, 'GILSTORYENT' YouTube)(SBS Star)