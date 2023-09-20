[SBS Star] Actor Kwak Si-yang ♥ 'Heart Signal 2' Star Lim Hyeon-joo Confirm Their Romance

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kwk Si-yang and 'Heart Signal 2' star Lim Hyeon-joo have confirmed that they are dating each other.On September 20, media outlet SPOTV released an exclusive report on Kwak Si-yang and Lim Hyeon-joo; they reported that they began dating each other a short time ago.According to the report, it was at a recent event hosted by a friend of theirs that Kwak Si-yang and Lim Hyeon-joo met.It was said that after exchanging phone numbers at the event, they grew closer and eventually started dating one another.SPOTV noted that they were recently seen liking each other's Instagram posts, wearing the same ring, being at the same place around the same time and so on, which actually led fans to think they were in a relationship early on.Not long after the release of SPOTV's report, Kwak Si-yang's agency Drawing Entertainment gave their official response.The agency commented, "The two met through a mutual friend, and their relationship naturally shifted to being friends to lovers. Please give them your warm support."Born in 1987, Kwak Si-yang made his acting debut with a 2014 movie 'Night Flight'.Following 'Night Flight', he joined several successful projects such as 'Oh My Ghost' (2015), 'Fight for My Way' (2017) and more.Lim Hyeon-joo was born in 1992, five years after Kwak Si-yang.Her participation in Channel A's reality dating show 'Heart Signal 2' (2018) helped her gain fame; she kicked off her career as an actress following 'Heart Signal 2'.(Credit= 'siyang87k' 'im_hyeonzzu' Instagram)(SBS Star)