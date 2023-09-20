[SBS Star] "I Felt So Sad" Lee Dong-gook Discovers There Is Another Family Group Chat Without Him

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Retired soccer player Lee Dong-gook shared that his heart broke when he discovered there was another family group chat without him.On September 18 episode of SBS' television show 'Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny', Lee Dong-gook made a guest appearance.During the talk with the hosts, Lee Dong-gook spoke about his family members who gained attention after their appearance on KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' years ago.With a bitter smile, Lee Dong-gook said, "My first twins, Jae-si and Jae-ah, are already 17 years old, and they've changed a lot over time. They tell me off all the time now."He got into a little more detail after that, "I retired in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since I couldn't go out much, I stayed at home, doing a lot of things that I wasn't really able to do when I was a professional player, like drinking. But Jae-si and Jae-ah would always tell me not to drink. They would also non-stop tell me to help my wife with housework. But they don't even help her themselves!"He continued, "Also, just a while ago, I went out to have some drinks with my friend. It was raining, but I had gone out with flip-flops. On my way back home, I scratched the side of my toe and it started bleeding quite a bit. The girls were still up when I got home even though it was midnight. They saw me walking inside making blood stains on the floor, they screamed and went, 'He's like a zombie!' And my wife got really mad.""The next morning, I woke up, feeling good. I went out to the living room, and Jae-si and Jae-ah made me sit on the couch. I laughed at the situation, but they were like, 'Don't laugh, dad. Apologize to mom.' They said it with a straight face as well. I was scared.", then he chuckled, remembering that moment.Lee Dong-gook was not done 'complaining' about his family here; he continued, saying, "I wanted to communicate with my children better, so I created a group chat. I was pretty much the only one talking in the group chat though. It turned out they had made a family group chat without me in it, and they were all talking there."Then, he revealed how he found out about it, "I was with all the members of the family, and one of them sent a message in the family group chat. Everyone but except me received the message. I felt devastated."But he said he thankfully has Si-ahn, his only son, on his side, "Si-ahn is the only one on my side. I mean, he has four older sisters, so..."(Credit= 'dglee20' Instagram, SBS Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny)(SBS Star)