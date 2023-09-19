뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Producer Na Young-seok Reveals Kang Ha Neul's Another Good Deeds
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Producer Na Young-seok Reveals Kang Ha Neul's Another Good Deeds

Published 2023.09.19 14:43 View Count
[SBS Star] Producer Na Young-seok Reveals Kang Ha Neuls Another Good Deeds
Actor Kang Ha Neul's additional good deeds have been publicized by star producer Na Young-seok. 

On September 18, Kang Ha Neul guested on Na Young-seok's YouTube Live. 

Given that Kang Ha Neul's coworkers have consistently told stories of his goodness., Na Young-seok was curious to know some details regarding it during his talk with him. 

Na Young-seok asked, "Is it true that you memorize every one of the production crew's names whenever you work on a new project? This is true, according to what I've heard." 

Kang Ha Neul laughed and answered, "I would like to correct that story. Since there are typically more than 100 of crew members for each project, it's impossible for me to remember all of their names."

The actor continued, "But I believe that it's impolite to go, 'Hey, excuse me.' every time I call them, so I usually begin to learn the names of those that I work the closest with, then slowly learn the names of the others. I think that somehow turned into 'Oh, he memorizes the names of everyone!'" 

He added, "I mean, we're working on the same project. We should be able to call each other by our names so that we can get our conversation properly going and stuff. That's why I learn their names. Don't get me wrong though, I don't push myself to learn them. It's not like I go, 'I have to learn all their names no matter what!'" 
Kang Ha Neul
Kang Ha Neul
Then, Na Young-seok mentioned hearing about Kang Ha Neul giving his movie 'New Trial' (2017) production team's 'maknae' (the one with the least experience in the field) some money. 

In response to his comment, Kang Ha Neul said, "Did I? I might have. I don't quite remember it well. But I do often give maknaes some money on site." 

"Maknaes struggle the most on site. It's not like your work gets simpler as you gain experience, but... Maknaes are all fairly new to the site, and so they're constantly tense while working. Working is much harder for them." 

"Even if that were the case, they don't get treated better or anything. So, I started giving them little sums of money. I don't give them much because I'm afraid they won't want to accept it. So, just a little.", he explained with a shy smile. 
Kang Ha Neul
(Credit= 'channel fullmoon' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지