[SBS Star] Song Kang-ho Criticizes Park Sung Hoon for Mentioning Their Private Talk on TV?

On September 18, Song Kang-ho had an interview with a news outlet.
The actor was asked if he had seen the episode of JTBC's television show, 'Knowing Bros', in which Park Sung Hoon impersonated him.
Park Sung Hoon mentioned in the show last November that he had met Song Kang-ho at the Busan International Film Festival, one of Asia's most significant film festivals.
"While I was out drinking with Song Kang-ho, I remembered how friendly he appeared with Tony Leung Chiu-wai. So I asked him if he knew Tony Leung Chiu-wai.", Park Sung Hoon recalled, then began to act out what he remembered Song Kang-ho telling him.
Perfectly mimicking Song Kang-ho's distinctively raspy tone, Park Sung Hoon went, "The missis of his, she holds a film festival in Hong Kong. There, I was awarded as the year's best leading male actor and had a meal with Tony Leung Chiu-wai."
His impersonation of Song Kang-ho was so spot-on that 'Knowing Bros' cast members erupted into a standing ovation.
The actor said, "He was fantastic at impersonating me.", then added, "However, what he said was not accurate. Maybe he had a faulty memory, but he got my words all mixed up. The things I actually stated that night were completely different from what he said I said."
"Actually, I didn't know him at all. I met him for the first time that day, introduced by a filmmaker. It surprised me to see him mix up what I said in a private conversation and tell it on a television show.", he remarked.
"Park Sung Hoon apologized and explained that he had no idea what he did was inappropriate because it was his first time on a television show. I told him, 'It's fine, let's see each other another time with a smile on our faces.'."
Then Song Kang-ho concluded, "Still, he was surprisingly good at impersonating. He does have an excellent talent for it."
