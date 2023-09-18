[SBS Star] Song Kang-ho Criticizes Park Sung Hoon for Mentioning Their Private Talk on TV?

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Kang-ho said he was shocked when he saw 'The Glory' star Park Sung Hoon discussing their private talk on television.On September 18, Song Kang-ho had an interview with a news outlet.The actor was asked if he had seen the episode of JTBC's television show, 'Knowing Bros', in which Park Sung Hoon impersonated him.Park Sung Hoon mentioned in the show last November that he had met Song Kang-ho at the Busan International Film Festival, one of Asia's most significant film festivals."I went to the Busan International Film Festival this year, and on that day, Hong Kong film star Tony Leung Chiu-wai visited.", he said."While I was out drinking with Song Kang-ho, I remembered how friendly he appeared with Tony Leung Chiu-wai. So I asked him if he knew Tony Leung Chiu-wai.", Park Sung Hoon recalled, then began to act out what he remembered Song Kang-ho telling him.Perfectly mimicking Song Kang-ho's distinctively raspy tone, Park Sung Hoon went, "The missis of his, she holds a film festival in Hong Kong. There, I was awarded as the year's best leading male actor and had a meal with Tony Leung Chiu-wai."His impersonation of Song Kang-ho was so spot-on that 'Knowing Bros' cast members erupted into a standing ovation.Meanwhile, it appeared that Song Kang-ho himself was not happy with what Park Sung Hoon said on the show.The actor said, "He was fantastic at impersonating me.", then added, "However, what he said was not accurate. Maybe he had a faulty memory, but he got my words all mixed up. The things I actually stated that night were completely different from what he said I said.""Actually, I didn't know him at all. I met him for the first time that day, introduced by a filmmaker. It surprised me to see him mix up what I said in a private conversation and tell it on a television show.", he remarked."And you know, it's not okay to bring in a private conversation you had with another celebrity when impersonating them. I didn't think what he said was harmful or that I should scold him. But I thought Park Sung Hoon should know that he made a mistake so he could not repeat it. I told the filmmaker who introduced him to pass along my message to Park Sung Hoon.""Park Sung Hoon apologized and explained that he had no idea what he did was inappropriate because it was his first time on a television show. I told him, 'It's fine, let's see each other another time with a smile on our faces.'."Then Song Kang-ho concluded, "Still, he was surprisingly good at impersonating. He does have an excellent talent for it."(Credit= Brunson E&A, '아는형님 Knowingbros' YouTube)(SBS Star)