뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Kang-ho Criticizes Park Sung Hoon for Mentioning Their Private Talk on TV?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Song Kang-ho Criticizes Park Sung Hoon for Mentioning Their Private Talk on TV?

Published 2023.09.18 17:52 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Kang-ho Criticizes Park Sung Hoon for Mentioning Their Private Talk on TV?
Actor Song Kang-ho said he was shocked when he saw 'The Glory' star Park Sung Hoon discussing their private talk on television.

On September 18, Song Kang-ho had an interview with a news outlet.

The actor was asked if he had seen the episode of JTBC's television show, 'Knowing Bros', in which Park Sung Hoon impersonated him.

Park Sung Hoon mentioned in the show last November that he had met Song Kang-ho at the Busan International Film Festival, one of Asia's most significant film festivals.
Song Kang-ho & Park Sung Hoon
"I went to the Busan International Film Festival this year, and on that day, Hong Kong film star Tony Leung Chiu-wai visited.", he said.

"While I was out drinking with Song Kang-ho, I remembered how friendly he appeared with Tony Leung Chiu-wai. So I asked him if he knew Tony Leung Chiu-wai.", Park Sung Hoon recalled, then began to act out what he remembered Song Kang-ho telling him.

Perfectly mimicking Song Kang-ho's distinctively raspy tone, Park Sung Hoon went, "The missis of his, she holds a film festival in Hong Kong. There, I was awarded as the year's best leading male actor and had a meal with Tony Leung Chiu-wai."

His impersonation of Song Kang-ho was so spot-on that 'Knowing Bros' cast members erupted into a standing ovation.
Song Kang-ho & Park Sung Hoon
Meanwhile, it appeared that Song Kang-ho himself was not happy with what Park Sung Hoon said on the show.

The actor said, "He was fantastic at impersonating me.", then added, "However, what he said was not accurate. Maybe he had a faulty memory, but he got my words all mixed up. The things I actually stated that night were completely different from what he said I said."

"Actually, I didn't know him at all. I met him for the first time that day, introduced by a filmmaker. It surprised me to see him mix up what I said in a private conversation and tell it on a television show.", he remarked.
Song Kang-ho & Park Sung Hoon
"And you know, it's not okay to bring in a private conversation you had with another celebrity when impersonating them. I didn't think what he said was harmful or that I should scold him. But I thought Park Sung Hoon should know that he made a mistake so he could not repeat it. I told the filmmaker who introduced him to pass along my message to Park Sung Hoon."

"Park Sung Hoon apologized and explained that he had no idea what he did was inappropriate because it was his first time on a television show. I told him, 'It's fine, let's see each other another time with a smile on our faces.'."

Then Song Kang-ho concluded, "Still, he was surprisingly good at impersonating. He does have an excellent talent for it."
Song Kang-ho & Park Sung Hoon
(Credit= Brunson E&A, '아는형님 Knowingbros' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지