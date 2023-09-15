뉴스
[SBS Star] "We Are Still..." YG Ent. Clarifies BLACKPINK LISA's Contract Renewal Rumors
Published 2023.09.15 17:28 View Count
YG Entertainment commented on their artist LISA of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's contract status. 

BLACKPINK made their debut in August 2016, making this August their contract expiration month.

However, YG Entertainment still has not officially announced contract renewals for any of the members. 
The only thing they said about their contract renewal with BLACKPINK so far was back in July, in response to rumors that they were having trouble with the negotiations to renew their contract with LISA.

At that time, one Chinese agency hinted at LISA's departure from YG Entertainment at the end of her contract in August, given that YG Entertainment told them they cannot discuss schedules beyond August due to their contract renewal uncertainty, when asked if LISA could join their show. 

To this, YG Entertainment responded, "The uncertain scheduling is because of the group's concert tour schedule as well as LISA's individually scheduled activities. It has nothing to do with the contract renewal. Contract renewals are currently under discussion." 
Even after YG Entertainment gave an explanation, there were persistent rumors that LISA would not be signing with them again. 

Reports earlier this week claimed that LISA declined a 38-million-dollar contract offer from YG Entertainment.

LISA reportedly received a number of lucrative offers from overseas labels as well.
Then, on September 15, the ongoing rumors concerning LISA's contract situation were finally addressed by YG Entertainment. 

YG Entertainment gave a short but clear response, "Discussions regarding LISA's contract renewal are still ongoing.", once again shutting down rumors about their failed contract extension. 

(Credit= YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
