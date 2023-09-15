뉴스
[SBS Star] Zo In Sung Is Marrying Freelance Announcer Park Sun Young?
Actor Zo In Sung quickly denied that he is marrying freelance announcer Park Sun Young. 

In the morning of September 15, a post was uploaded on a popular online community that Zo In Sung and Park Sun Young were getting ready for their marriage. 

It did not take too long for the words to reach other Internet users; it soon became the hottest topic on the Internet. 

Many were surprised to learn that the actor known for his great looks and tall figure was getting married. 
Zo In Sung
Park Seon Young's agency SM C&C was the first to respond to those words, they said, "We're trying to figure out whether it's true. But if it turns out to be a rumor, we most likely won't say anything more." 

Then, at noon, Zo In Sung's management agency IOK Company gave their official response, seeming quite upset about the rumor. 

The agency stated, "What's going around about Zo In Sung is just nonsense. It's not true at all. We don't know how this whole thing even started. Never have they had a private meeting. How could somebody get married to someone they don't know?" 
Park Sun Young
Park Sun Young
Zo In Sung made debut with KBS' drama 'School 3' in 2000; he recently had his Disney+'s series 'Moving' premiered. 

Park Sun Young worked as an announcer at SBS Broadcasting Company for 12 years from 2007 until 2019. 

She has been freelancing since leaving SBS Broadcasting Company. 

(Credit= SM C&C, IOK Company, SBS News) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
