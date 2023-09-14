뉴스
[SBS Star] "Omg, Your Belly!" Son Dam Bi's 'Mask Girl' Parody Video Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
[SBS Star] "Omg, Your Belly!" Son Dam Bi's 'Mask Girl' Parody Video Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Singer/actress Son Dam Bi responded to the comments about her pregnancy which she received after posting 'Mask Girl' parody video.

On September 13, Son Dam Bi posted a video parodying Netflix's drama, 'Mask Girl' online. 

'Mask Girl' revolves around 'Kim Mo-mi', who is insecure about her looks.

Instead of chasing her lifelong passion of becoming a performer, she works as an office worker by day and a live streamer who puts on a mask and does sexual dances for her viewers by night.

The drama repeatedly shows 'Kim Mo-mi' dancing to 'Saturday Night'.

The song's original artist, Son Dam Bi, filmed herself dancing to 'Saturday Night' while dressed up like 'Kim Mo-mi'―wearing a mask and a short dress―to show her respect to the drama.

Son Dam Bi brilliantly recreated the scene from 'Mask Girl' where 'Kim Mo-mi' dances for a live stream.

Her amazing performance and dedication to the video blew the viewers away.
Son Dam Bi
However, some viewers began to speculate that Son Dam Bi is pregnant, claiming they could see her baby bump in the video.

Some commented, "Unnie, are you pregnant?", "So pretty! I can't stop looking at your belly, though.", "Omg, your waist and belly…! You're pregnant!!", and so on.
Son Dam Bi
Then on September 14, Son Dam Bi posted pictures of herself getting ready for the 'Mask Girl' parody video.

"Before putting on the wig.", she captioned, adding, "I'm not pregnant, lol. It's because of the dress, it just didn't fit around my waist. Stop making guesses.", with crying-face emojis.

She even personally replied to some pregnancy-related comments, saying, "Please, lol. I'm not pregnant. It's because of the dress."
Son Dam Bi
After making her debut with the 2007 album 'Cry Eye', Son Dam Bi released many hit tracks such as 'Crazy', and 'Saturday Night'.

She tied the knot with former speed skating champion Lee Kyou-hyuk in May.

In June, the married couple appeared on SBS' television show, 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny' and showed their newly wedded life.
Son Dam Bi
(Credit= 'xodambi' Instagram, '담비손 DambiXon' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
