[SBS Star] Gang Dong Won Tells How He Feels About His Viral Romance of Their Own Umbrella Scene
Actor Gang Dong Won shared how he feels about his still-much-talked-about umbrella scene in his 2004 movie 'Romance of Their Own'. 

On September 13, tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block' unveiled the 211th episode of their show with Gang Dong Won as their guest. 

Since it marked Gang Dong Won's first television show appearance in 20 years, the two hosts Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho had a ton of questions for him. 

One of the questions that they were desperate to ask him was about his umbrella scene in 'Romance of Their Own', which is often referred to as the 'legendary' appearance of a movie character in a romance film. 
Gang Dong Won
Regarding this scene where Gang Dong Won unexpectedly runs under actress Lee Chung Ah's umbrella, then lifts it up with a big smile, Yu Jae Seok remarked that he witnessed many girls screaming at the top of their lungs at the movie theater, watching that particular scene. 

Gang Dong Won laughed and commented, "I think I was like 22 years old then. Personally, that kind of thing isn't my type. So, I felt embarrassed when I watched that scene for the first time at the premiere." 
You Quiz on the Block
'Romance of Their Own' was a huge box office success, and Gang Dong Won quickly rose to stardom with the film, but he said he tried to keep things cool. 

"The movie did extremely well, yes, but I stopped myself from getting too hyped up about the success. Due to that reason, I couldn't enjoy any of the success. I kept telling myself, 'I won't let it affect me, because this attention isn't going to last long.'" 

Wowing at his humbleness, Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho joked, "If we gained fame like that, we wouldn't have been like you for sure. We would've wandered around the streets for hours on purpose." 
You Quiz on the Block
Then, Cho Sae-ho asked with eyes filled with curiosity, "Just wondering though, what would you have done if you happened to be in the rain all of a sudden like your 'Romance of Their Own' character? Would you have run under a stranger's umbrella too?" 

While chuckling, Gang Dong Won responded, "I don't think I would do that. I mean... You could get reported to the police for doing that, you know." 

He then wrapped up the topic by giving him an answer that melted the hearts of fans, "But if I see somebody without an umbrella, I might give mine to him/her." 
You Quiz on the Block
(Credit= Showbox, tvN You Quiz on the Block) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
