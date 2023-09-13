[SBS Star] VIDEO: "We're Close" IU & BTS V Reveal What Brought Them Close

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist IU and V of K-pop boy group BTS shared what brought them close.On September 12, V guested on the YouTube show 'Palette', a show hosted by IU.Welcoming V to the studio, IU commented, "Let me introduce you to today's guest, everyone. I feel like many of those watching my show may be curious about my connection with him once they see who it is."V shyly smiled as he walked in, then illustrated why he appeared on the show once he sat on his seat, "I received tons of requests from my fans, asking me to join 'Palette'. They only spoke highly of this show, and that was honestly all I heard from them."He carried on explaining, "But since I had lots of promotional events to attend, I wasn't sure whether it was a good idea to go on it this time around. That was when IU told me, 'I'll ensure your performance on our show is legendary.' Upon receiving this text, I was immediately like, 'Okay then, I'm totally joining it!'"IU laughed and stated, "Yeah, those were my exact words. I also told him that I was going to make sure his decision to appear on 'Palette' was the best decision he made this year."Then, she added, "When we were speaking before the show, V said that he would prefer me to drop honorifics when I spoke to him on the show, like how we usually do. Speaking of which, today's not our first time meeting each other."With a smile, V stated, "That's true. We grew close through our discussion of music. We get along great when we discuss music."After that, IU mentioned V's solo album 'Layover' that was released last Friday, "The public might find your solo album surprising, because it's different to what they're used to hearing from you."To her remark, V replied, "You're right.", then asked, "But it's not really new to you, or... Is it?"IU answered, "No, it's not. Whenever you send me song videos, you send me music with jazzy and classical sounds. At first, I was taken aback, since your taste of music didn't match how I imagined your preference to be. I'm definitely used to it now though. So, when you released 'Layover', I thought to myself, 'Oh, he's picked and released the perfect kind of songs for himself."V commented, "My fans might be taken aback like you, since it's my first time officially unveiling the songs that I have been working on. But I'm excited to show them the new side of me."(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)(SBS Star)