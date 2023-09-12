뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Missed Her" Ha Jun Says He Visited the 'Live Your Own Life' Set Just to See Co-Star Uie
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Missed Her" Ha Jun Says He Visited the 'Live Your Own Life' Set Just to See Co-Star Uie

Published 2023.09.12 18:13 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Missed Her" Ha Jun Says He Visited the Live Your Own Life Set Just to See Co-Star Uie
Actress Uie got flustered as co-star Ha Jun said on the radio that he visited the 'Live Your Own Life' set just to see her.

On September 12, Uie and Ha Jun, co-stars of KBS' drama 'Live Your Own Life' guested on KBS Cool FM's radio show hosted by entertainer Lee Eunji.

During the show, Ha Jun showed how much he cares for Uie, with whom he plays a couple in the upcoming drama.

First, Lee Eunji told Ha Jun, "I heard that you went to the filming site even when there was no filming scheduled for you."

A romantic tune was played, and Ha Jun confessed, "I went there because I missed her. I took a bus instead of driving to save money on gas."
Ha-jun & Uie
His remark surprised everyone in the studio including Uie.

She quickly told Ha Jun, "Hey, how are you going to fix the situation after saying something like that?"

Then she went to explain, saying, "He's the type of person to simply blurt things out like that and worry about the consequences later. I know he would later ask me, 'Was I wrong to say that?', 'Have I caused you trouble?'. ''

Lee Eunji chimed in, adding, "I suppose the closeness of the drama's main stars would improve both the set and the drama, wouldn't it?"

Ha Jun agreed, saying, "It is, and that's why I made efforts to become close to Uie.".

Uie next to him said their harmony in the drama is 99 points out of 100.
Ha-jun & Uie
'Live Your Own Life' is Uie's third time starring in a weekend drama.

Uie has spoken up about her feelings on the drama, saying, "When I first got its script, seeing my character's name, 'Lee Hyo-sim' on the title (Korean title of the drama is 'Hyo-sim's Independent Life') was quite overwhelming. However, 'Lee Hyo-sim' is not the only focus of the drama. We have family stories and romance, too, and I hope people enjoy it."

"If our drama's viewership ratings come out high, please invite Ha Jun to the show exclusively.", she told Lee Eunji.​​​​​​​
Ha-jun & Uie
(Credit= KBS Live Your Own Life, KBS Cool FM, 'actor_hajun' 'kim_uieing49' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지