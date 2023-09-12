[SBS Star] "I Missed Her" Ha Jun Says He Visited the 'Live Your Own Life' Set Just to See Co-Star Uie

이미지 확대하기

Actress Uie got flustered as co-star Ha Jun said on the radio that he visited the 'Live Your Own Life' set just to see her.On September 12, Uie and Ha Jun, co-stars of KBS' drama 'Live Your Own Life' guested on KBS Cool FM's radio show hosted by entertainer Lee Eunji.During the show, Ha Jun showed how much he cares for Uie, with whom he plays a couple in the upcoming drama.First, Lee Eunji told Ha Jun, "I heard that you went to the filming site even when there was no filming scheduled for you."A romantic tune was played, and Ha Jun confessed, "I went there because I missed her. I took a bus instead of driving to save money on gas."His remark surprised everyone in the studio including Uie.She quickly told Ha Jun, "Hey, how are you going to fix the situation after saying something like that?"Then she went to explain, saying, "He's the type of person to simply blurt things out like that and worry about the consequences later. I know he would later ask me, 'Was I wrong to say that?', 'Have I caused you trouble?'. ''Lee Eunji chimed in, adding, "I suppose the closeness of the drama's main stars would improve both the set and the drama, wouldn't it?"Ha Jun agreed, saying, "It is, and that's why I made efforts to become close to Uie.".Uie next to him said their harmony in the drama is 99 points out of 100.'Live Your Own Life' is Uie's third time starring in a weekend drama.Uie has spoken up about her feelings on the drama, saying, "When I first got its script, seeing my character's name, 'Lee Hyo-sim' on the title (Korean title of the drama is 'Hyo-sim's Independent Life') was quite overwhelming. However, 'Lee Hyo-sim' is not the only focus of the drama. We have family stories and romance, too, and I hope people enjoy it.""If our drama's viewership ratings come out high, please invite Ha Jun to the show exclusively.", she told Lee Eunji.​​​​​​​(Credit= KBS Live Your Own Life, KBS Cool FM, 'actor_hajun' 'kim_uieing49' Instagram)(SBS Star)