[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Demonstrates Love for His Agency of 15 Years―SM Ent.
KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee demonstrated love for SM Entertainment, his agency where he has been part of since debut. 

On September 12, KEY guested on entertainer Yu Jae Seok's YouTube show 'Pinggyego'. 

While KEY, Yu Jae Seok and special host Ji Suk-jin were talking with each other, Yu Jae Seok mentioned SHINee marking their 15th debut anniversary this year. 

The entertainer exclaimed, "I can't believe it's already been 15 years since SHINee debuted. How many times did you renew your contract then? Like three times?" 
KEY
Nodding, KEY answered, "Yeah, I did. Also... If we're going to leave SM Entertainment, we're going to do it together. Every time the members of SHINee go somewhere, we'll go together." 

Yu Jae Seok and Ji Suk-jin were so blown away by his exemplary answer that they could not stop going, "Wow. That's just incredible."

Then, Yu Jae Seok commented, "It's amazing enough that you've renewed your contract as many as three times with the same company, but the fact that you and your members keep such a solid friendship impresses me even more." 
KEY
KEY responded, "Well, it's always been SM Entertainment for me. I mean, it had to be. It's been my dream to enter the K-pop industry ever since I was young, as I loved K-pop, so I thought it was really important that I got into a company with substantial financial resources." 

Yu Jae Seok and Ji Suk-jin stated that it was a very smart move for a young boy, and KEY laughingly went on to reveal another reason why he wanted to get into SM Entertainment. 

"I was a huge fan of TVXQ! and BoA. I even joined their official fan clubs. So, I auditioned for SM Entertainment like three times. The first-ever cassette tape that my mom bought me was of SM Entertainment artist's as well; S.E.S. I feel like I was destined to be part of SM Entertainment." 
 

KEY was SM Entertainment's trainee for about three years before he made his debut as a member of SHINee in May 2008. 

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
