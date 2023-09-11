뉴스
[SBS Star] "She Never Ceases to Amaze Me" Kwon Sang-woo Praises Son Tae-young's Beauty
Published 2023.09.11 17:55 View Count
Actor Kwon Sang-woo gushed with pride over his beautiful wife, actress Son Tae-young.

On September 11, Kwon Sang-woo guested on KBS Cool FM's radio show hosted by comedian Park Myung-soo.

When Park Myung-soo asked Kwon Sang-woo if he would watch his upcoming work, Disney+'s series, 'Han River Police' together with his wife, Kwon Sang-woo said they do not really watch his works together.

"I think she is watching every work I do, but she doesn't really tell me about it, and even pretends she didn't watch it.", he remarked.

The actor gave a sweet response to Park Myung-soo's question whether he was excellent at expressing his love for his wife: "Is there a husband who doesn't adore their wife?"
Kwon Sang-woo & Son Tae-young
Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young have been married since 2008, and they have a son and a daughter.

Son Tae-young and her children are currently residing in New Jersey, the United States, while Kwon Sang-woo is in Korea.

The actor talked about being apart from his family and how much he missed his kids and wife.

"I've heard that your wife and kids have been living abroad for their schooling.", Park Myung-soo said, and Kwon Sang-woo nodded, saying he had not seen his wife and kids in a while.

"I go to them every time I finish a project, and it has been four months since my last visit. I spend a lot of alone time at home, and it gets lonely.", Kwon Sang-woo admitted.
Kwon Sang-woo & Son Tae-young
He continued, "I don't miss my wife too much when I'm busy working, but it's like we're back in the honeymoon phase every time I get to see her again."

Hearing Kwon Sang-woo speak so fondly of his wife, Park Myung-soo remembered the actor's past remark about Son Tae-young and wondered if he still felt the same way.

"You once said that Son Tae-young looked the most beautiful when she woke up in the morning. Do you still think the same way?", he asked, and Kwon Sang-woo's answer was yes.

"She still is.", said the actor, "She goes to bed early, sleeps a lot, and wakes up looking radiant."
Kwon Sang-woo & Son Tae-young
He went on to share, "Despite what some people may believe, I think the appearance of a spouse is quite important in marriage. Her beauty never ceases to amaze me."

"Hey, are you suggesting my marriage is unwell?", Park Myung-soo jokingly grumbled, and Kwon Sang-woo responded with, "Not at all! You look great."

(Credit= 'sontaeyoung_offical' Instagram, KBS Cool FM Park Myung-soo's Radio Show)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
