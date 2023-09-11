뉴스
[SBS Star] V Picks Kim Jong-kook as 'Running Man' Member with Second Most Similar Profile
Published 2023.09.11 16:31 View Count
[SBS Star] V Picks Kim Jong-kook as Running Man Member with Second Most Similar Profile
V of K-pop boy group BTS gave a funny explanation for why he picked singer/entertainer Kim Jong-kook as the 'Running Man' cast member who resembled him second most closely from the side.
 
On the September 10 broadcast of SBS' television show, 'Running Man', the members enthusiastically welcomed the day's guest, V.

The BTS member started by expressing that he is a fan of the show, saying, "When I eat, I always watch TV, and I almost exclusively watch 'Running Man'.", which made the cast members happy.

"It's as if we've been eating with V the whole time even though we didn't realize it!", Yu Jae Seok exclaimed with delight.
V & Kim Jong-kook
In this episode, V played the role of the landlord, and the 'Running Man' cast members were the tenant farmers.

V was asked to rank the members based on how similar he thought their profiles were to his own, and in that order, the members were to select a piece of land from V's property.

As soon as the rule was announced, 'Running Man' cast members began making guesses about who they thought would win the high ranks.

Most of the cast agreed that the two stunning actresses, Song Ji-hyo and Jeon So Min, would place highly.

V took his time scanning the members and comparing their profiles, and finally made his decision.

Song Ji-hyo, as expected, won first place.

Yu Jae Seok and HAHA nodded, saying that they felt that the actress was the most handsome of the 'Running Man' members.
V & Kim Jong-kook
Some cast members expected Jeon So Min to be the second choice, but V went with Kim Jong-kook.

"V picked me!", he yelled, exhilarated, but the rest wanted to know why.
 
V said, "His nose is really pretty.", and added, "You know, he used to be much more handsome in his 'X Man' era.".

This made Kim Jong-kook burst out laughing since what V remembered was a television show from 17 years ago.
V & Kim Jong-kook
When it again came time for V to pick the third-place winner, he chose Yu Jae Seok, causing uproar among the 'Running Man' members.

"Now I'm unconvinced!", HAHA yelled.
V & Kim Jong-kook
(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
