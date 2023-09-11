[SBS Star] V Picks Kim Jong-kook as 'Running Man' Member with Second Most Similar Profile

On the September 10 broadcast of SBS' television show, 'Running Man', the members enthusiastically welcomed the day's guest, V.
The BTS member started by expressing that he is a fan of the show, saying, "When I eat, I always watch TV, and I almost exclusively watch 'Running Man'.", which made the cast members happy.
"It's as if we've been eating with V the whole time even though we didn't realize it!", Yu Jae Seok exclaimed with delight.
V was asked to rank the members based on how similar he thought their profiles were to his own, and in that order, the members were to select a piece of land from V's property.
As soon as the rule was announced, 'Running Man' cast members began making guesses about who they thought would win the high ranks.
Most of the cast agreed that the two stunning actresses, Song Ji-hyo and Jeon So Min, would place highly.
V took his time scanning the members and comparing their profiles, and finally made his decision.
Song Ji-hyo, as expected, won first place.
Yu Jae Seok and HAHA nodded, saying that they felt that the actress was the most handsome of the 'Running Man' members.
"V picked me!", he yelled, exhilarated, but the rest wanted to know why.
V said, "His nose is really pretty.", and added, "You know, he used to be much more handsome in his 'X Man' era.".
This made Kim Jong-kook burst out laughing since what V remembered was a television show from 17 years ago.
"Now I'm unconvinced!", HAHA yelled.
(SBS Star)