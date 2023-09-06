뉴스
[SBS Star] Bae Yoon-jung Recalls an Incident with a "Thoughtless" K-Pop Girl Group Member
Published 2023.09.06 15:08 Updated 2023.09.06 15:11 View Count
Renowned choreographer Bae Yoon-jung recounted how the 'lazy' dancing of a member of a K-pop girl group once angered her.

Bae Yoon-jung guested on the September 5 episode of MBC's television show 'Men on Fire' in which guests talk about things that upset them.

"My personal credo is, 'I can be mad at things, but shouldn't be temperamental.'", said Bae Yoon-jung to the 'Men on Fire' hosts.
Bae Yoon-jung
During the show, the choreographer revealed an incident with one member of a K-pop girl group that made her furious.

"It was when I was preparing for this music award. I was super busy making choreographies for five or six different girl groups. It was so hectic, and I've been pulling all-nighters.", she said.

"During the rehearsal, I noticed one member of a group not putting any effort into her dance.", Bae Yoon-jung said.

She elaborated, "I went there early in the morning to check how their performance came out, and she was slacking off. I got angry and told her to come see me after the rehearsal."
Bae Yoon-jung
Bae Yoon-jung was expecting an apology, but instead, the member said something that made Bae Yoon-jung feel worse about her.

"When I told the member not to slack off like that, she said, 'But other girls did the same.', instead of apologizing.", she recalled.
Bae Yoon-jung
The group had to go for the award, so Bae Yoon-jung let them go, while also letting the CEO of the group's agency know what was on her mind.

"I made a phone call to the CEO and said to him/her that I just could not continue working with such a thoughtless person like that member. I told him/her not to ask me to choreograph for the group again."

One of the hosts, comedian Park Myung-soo asked Bae Yoon-jung if the member had ever apologized; her answer was no.

"She did not apologize. Their CEO kept calling and taking her side, though.", she revealed, before adding that, since the rest of the group had not done anything wrong, she had advised the CEO to send the group without the member if they wanted Bae Yoon-jung to continue creating choreography for the group.
Bae Yoon-jung
(Credit= MBC Men on Fire, 'hotchicksbyj' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
