[SBS Star] Bae Yoon-jung Recalls an Incident with a "Thoughtless" K-Pop Girl Group Member

Bae Yoon-jung guested on the September 5 episode of MBC's television show 'Men on Fire' in which guests talk about things that upset them.
"My personal credo is, 'I can be mad at things, but shouldn't be temperamental.'", said Bae Yoon-jung to the 'Men on Fire' hosts.
"It was when I was preparing for this music award. I was super busy making choreographies for five or six different girl groups. It was so hectic, and I've been pulling all-nighters.", she said.
"During the rehearsal, I noticed one member of a group not putting any effort into her dance.", Bae Yoon-jung said.
She elaborated, "I went there early in the morning to check how their performance came out, and she was slacking off. I got angry and told her to come see me after the rehearsal."
"When I told the member not to slack off like that, she said, 'But other girls did the same.', instead of apologizing.", she recalled.
"I made a phone call to the CEO and said to him/her that I just could not continue working with such a thoughtless person like that member. I told him/her not to ask me to choreograph for the group again."
One of the hosts, comedian Park Myung-soo asked Bae Yoon-jung if the member had ever apologized; her answer was no.
"She did not apologize. Their CEO kept calling and taking her side, though.", she revealed, before adding that, since the rest of the group had not done anything wrong, she had advised the CEO to send the group without the member if they wanted Bae Yoon-jung to continue creating choreography for the group.
