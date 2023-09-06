[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Says Co-Star Jang Dong Gun's Acting Took His Breath Away

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Joon Gi showed his respect for Jang Dong Gun, his co-star in 'Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun'.On September 5, tvN's drama 'Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun' held an online production presentation.The drama's lead stars, Jang Dong Gun, Lee Joon Gi, Shin Sae Kyeong, and Kim Ok Vin gathered around in the studio and talked about the drama, which is the second season of 2019's 'Arthdal Chronicles'.Both Jang Dong Gun and Kim Ok Vin, who respectively played 'Tagon' and 'Taealha' in the first season, returned for the second season.Lee Joon Gi has been newly cast as both 'Eunseom' and 'Saya' in 'Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun', and Shin Sae Kyeong plays the role of 'Tanya'.During the production presentation, Lee Joon Gi shared his thoughts on working with Jang Dong Gun for the first time."I got really nervous at hearing that I'll be working with Jang Dong Gun. He was my idol when I was a young man. My dream of working in the same drama as him has finally come true."Lee Joon Gi unraveled an on-site episode where Jang Dong Gun stunned him with his acting."When we were having the first camera test for the drama, I was out of breath in shock by how great he was. Watching him play 'Tagon' made me worry if my 'Eunseom' could match his level of intensity.", the actor recalled.Lee Joon Gi resumed, "Jang Dong Gun evenly shared his energy on-site. He has the ability to perceive the big picture. He led us so well, and it got me to realize that I, who got cold feet before filming, am still immature.""Since the energy of his 'Tagon' and my other character, 'Saya' is always clashing in the drama, it would have been challenging if Jang Dong Gun and I didn't get along. However, he was someone I could rely on, and I've learned a lot while working with him.", he said.(Credit= 'tvN drama' YouTube)(SBS Star)