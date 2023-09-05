[SBS Star] "I Cried Like…" Hwa Sa Shares How the 'Indecent Performance' Controversy Made Her Feel

이미지 확대하기

Hwa Sa of K-pop girl group MAMAMOO opened up about how the "indecent performance" controversy surrounding her and the malicious comments that followed had hurt her feelings.On the September 4 episode of singer Sung Si-kyung's YouTube show, Hwa Sa appeared as a guest and talked about her new single, 'I Love My Body', set to release on September 6."There's a reason why I chose this song.", she said, then began addressing recent controversy about her performance.In May, Hwa Sa performed at Sungkyunkwan University's music festival as a part of an episode of tvN's television show 'Dancing Queens on the Road'.While performing one of her songs, 'Don't', she squatted, spread her legs, and brushed her private part after licking her fingers.After her stage, Hwa Sa was criticized for making a sexual gesture during the performance.Hwa Sa recalled the day the controversy first surfaced while talking to Sung Si-kyung."We went to the United States to have our tour there. There were a ton of texts on my phone waiting for me when we got to the country. That's when I realized something had happened.", she recalled."I prayed before checking them. They said there was some controversy about my performance, and my reaction was, 'Oh… Okay, then…'. But the level of hate of the negative comments made about me was too harsh."Hwa Sa continued, "Usually, I don't mind those kinds of comments, but this time it was harsh enough to be. It was troubling me, but I had to get over it before our first tour concert in New York. Just keep going, I told myself.""Onstage, I acted as if nothing was wrong. But as soon as it was over, I burst into tears. I and the rest of MAMAMOO arrived at the hotel and took the elevator. And as we said, 'Great work,', to each other, tears streamed down my face like a waterfall. That was the day I cried the most all year.", she recalled."I had to get outside, so I told my roommate Whee In that I'll go get some air. On my way getting out of the hotel, I…", Hwa Sa said, then used hand motions to describe how hard she was crying, adding, "It was so dramatic, like I was filming a movie.""Still crying, I ran to the parking lot, knowing there would be no one around in there. As I went there, I dropped to the ground and cried more. After crying it all out, my mind started to get clearer.", she said.She admitted, though, that she had been feeling down and uncertain about her future for some time.Then, singer PSY contacted Hwa Sa and offered her a song, which is now titled, 'I Love My Body'."Listening to the song, I had a good laugh for the first time while I was on that tour.", she said, "The image of me yelling 'I love my body' after all that controversy sounded hilarious. It was like a breath of fresh air to my emotions."(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' 'z a m' YouTube)(SBS Star)