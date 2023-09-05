뉴스
[SBS Star] Jung il Woo Reveals that His Disease May Kill Him at Any Moment
Actor Jung il Woo revealed that he could die at any moment due to the disease he has. 

On September 2 episode of MBN's television show 'Captain Kim's Plane Took Off!' (literal translation), Jung il Woo touched on the subject of his disease. 

This episode showed the members of 'Captain Kim's Plane Took Off!' flying to New Zealand, and spending quality time there. 

After arrival, they went grocery shopping, then headed straight to their accommodation to make themselves a nice dinner with fresh ingredients. 
Jung il Woo
Jung il Woo and star lawyer Suh Dong-joo prepared dinner together, and while doing so, Jung il Woo told Suh Dong-joo that he actually should not be flying anywhere. 

Jung il Woo started off by stating, "As you know, I was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm at age 27. When the doctor told me about my disease, he/she warned me, 'Having something that you have is equivalent to holding a time bomb in your arms. You may die at any time.' The doctor also told me that I shouldn't fly, because it could be dangerous." 

He continued, "I was so shocked that I had a brain aneurysm that I couldn't go out of home for months after the diagnosis. I was that shocked." 

Then, the actor revealed that over time, he slowly came to accept reality, "I couldn't accept it back then. I honestly just couldn't. But I mean, what can I do, right? It's my body, and it's what I have. I've been trying to accept it. I get a routine checkup every six months to track any progression." 
Jung il Woo
Afterward, Jung il Woo explained why he flies even though he is fully aware that it could be dangerous, "Going through all that, I realized how important it is for one to travel. Every time I travel, I feel more complete." 

"I know my doctor told me that I shouldn't fly, but I didn't want to trap myself in the disease. If I didn't do anything, the only thing I would think about would be my disease. I don't ever want to let myself fall into that state again."  
Jung il Woo
(Credit= MBN Captain Kim's Plane Took Off!) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
