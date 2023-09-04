뉴스
[SBS Star] AKMU Lee Chan-hyuk Reveals that He Did Not Like Any of Lee Su-hyun's Exes
Published 2023.09.04
Lee Chan-hyuk of K-pop sibling duo AKMU revealed that he was never fond of his sister Lee Su-hyun's ex-boyfriends. 

On September 2, Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun guested on MBC's television show 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'. 

During the show, Lee Su-hyun and AKMU's manager were seen going to a restaurant without Lee Chan-hyuk. 

While heading to the restaurant in a van, Lee Su-hyun curiously asked the manager, "Is it normal for people around your age to get married?" 

The manager answered, "Ummm... I wouldn't say that we get married because we're at that age. At least not for me anyway. I married my wife because she was such an incredible person."

As Lee Su-hyun repeatedly went, "Oh my!" at his sweet answer, the manager chuckled and asked how she would feel if her brother got married. 

Lee Su-hyun answered, "Well, I want him to meet a good person. He's always dreamed of having a happy family, so yeah." 

When the manager responded with, "I feel like you're going to cry at his wedding.", Lee Su-hyun said with a shrug, "I don't think so. I think I'll just be like, 'Oh, he's getting married. Okay, cool.'" 
AKMU
Listening to their talk in the studio, the hosts asked Lee Chan-hyuk how he would react to Lee Su-hyun getting married. 

Lee Chan-hyuk replied, "I actually would like her to get married as soon as she can. I know her personality, and... That's probably going to be best for her." 

Then, Lee Su-hyun told the hosts that she had introduced every one of her ex-boyfriend to Lee Chan-hyuk before. 

The hosts asked if he liked any of them, and he gave them an honest answer, "I didn't like any of them, to be frank. So far, there was not a single guy that I was fond of." 

But apparently, Lee Chan-hyuk has never shared this honest opinion to Lee Su-hyun. 

He explained, "I never told her that I didn't like them. I simply thought to myself, 'I hope dating him would be a good experience for her.'" 
AKMU
AKMU
(Credit= MBC Point of Omniscient Interfere, 'kpop_sbs' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
