[SBS Star] '7-Year Couple' Yoon Hyun Min & Baek Jin Hee Break Up Each Other

In the early morning of September 4, news outlet Sports Dong-A reported that Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee broke up with one another.
According to the report, words started spreading within the industry about the two stars' breakup from the end of August.
One industry insider told the news outlet, "As far as I know, they recently decided to end their relationship. It probably wasn't an easy decision for them to make, since they've been together for such a long time. I hope everyone will continue to support them despite their parting though."
The agency explained, "Yoon Hyun Min and Baek Jin Hee both have been much more preoccupied with their work than they have been with each other, so everything just happened naturally."
They started dating a few months after they wrapped up 'My Daughter, Geum Sa Wol' in April 2016, and their relationship was made public in the following year.
They were one of the longest-dating celebrity couples who lots of fans shipped.
At the moment, fans are expressing sadness about them breaking up after so many years together.
But they are also showing respect for their decision, and wishing them the best for the future.
