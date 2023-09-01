[SBS Star] Shin Hae Sun Shares the Downside of Being Tall When Working on a Romance Project

On August 31, a new episode of Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube show 'Thursday Night with Cho Hyun-ah' was unveiled.
In this episode, Cho Hyun-ah was seen speaking to the guest Shin Hae Sun over some food and drinks.
As Shin Hae Sun told her that she was 171.8 cm, Cho Hyun-ah playfully whispered to her ear, "That's not your real height though, right? Most tall girls would shorten their height like that."
Shin Hae Sun immediately replied with a no, then said, "I think it was once aired on television that I was 173 cm, but that wasn't true. 171.8 cm is my real height."
She continued, "I did use to think I was taller than I actually was, and I didn't like that. So, I told people that I was around 171 cm, without knowing that I was in fact a little above 171 cm. But it turned out I was really around 171 cm. I recently got a health check-up, and 171.8 cm was what was written on the digital stadiometer at the hospital. Now, I confidently tell everyone that I'm around 171 cm."
Shin Hae Sun responded, "Well... I feel the opposite about height. I've always wanted to be shorter.", then unraveled a story from the past.
"For this scene that I had to film with my male co-star at that time, I had to struggle to get a book out from the top shelf in the library. The thing was though, I can reach the top shelf without anyone's help. There was never a time when I needed a man's help for anything like that."
"But since we still had to film that scene, I spread my legs wide, and pretended as if I couldn't get a book out.", the actress bitterly smiled as she said this.
With a sigh, Shin Hae Sun answered, "It's not that I'm not dating anyone on purpose. It's more like I'm simply unable to. If I'm being honest with you, I've never been in a relationship where he was more important than I was."
In a surprised tone of voice, Cho Hyun-ah commented, "Really?! Oh... I have..."
Shin Hae Sun made a sad face and cried, "I'm so jealous of you! That's exactly the kind of relationship I want to be in!"
(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube)
(SBS Star)