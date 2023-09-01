뉴스
[SBS Star] Shin Hae Sun Shares the Downside of Being Tall When Working on a Romance Project
Published 2023.09.01 15:07 Updated 2023.09.01 15:27 View Count
Actress Shin Hae Sun revealed what the downside of being tall is when it comes to filming a romance project with a male co-star. 

On August 31, a new episode of Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube show 'Thursday Night with Cho Hyun-ah' was unveiled. 

In this episode, Cho Hyun-ah was seen speaking to the guest Shin Hae Sun over some food and drinks. 
During their talk, Cho Hyun-ah asked Shin Hae Sun how tall she was, since she is known to be taller than she appears to be. 

As Shin Hae Sun told her that she was 171.8 cm, Cho Hyun-ah playfully whispered to her ear, "That's not your real height though, right? Most tall girls would shorten their height like that." 

Shin Hae Sun immediately replied with a no, then said, "I think it was once aired on television that I was 173 cm, but that wasn't true. 171.8 cm is my real height." 

She continued, "I did use to think I was taller than I actually was, and I didn't like that. So, I told people that I was around 171 cm, without knowing that I was in fact a little above 171 cm. But it turned out I was really around 171 cm. I recently got a health check-up, and 171.8 cm was what was written on the digital stadiometer at the hospital. Now, I confidently tell everyone that I'm around 171 cm." 
But Cho Hyun-ah, who is almost 20 centimeters shorter than Shin Hae Sun, shared that she felt jealous over Shin Hae Sun's height, "With your tall figure, you'll look good in pretty much everything." 

Shin Hae Sun responded, "Well... I feel the opposite about height. I've always wanted to be shorter.", then unraveled a story from the past. 

"For this scene that I had to film with my male co-star at that time, I had to struggle to get a book out from the top shelf in the library. The thing was though, I can reach the top shelf without anyone's help. There was never a time when I needed a man's help for anything like that." 

"But since we still had to film that scene, I spread my legs wide, and pretended as if I couldn't get a book out.", the actress bitterly smiled as she said this. 
Then, Cho Hyun-ah asked, "Speaking of romance, although you were referring to romance in your work... Why aren't you dating anybody right now?" 

With a sigh, Shin Hae Sun answered, "It's not that I'm not dating anyone on purpose. It's more like I'm simply unable to. If I'm being honest with you, I've never been in a relationship where he was more important than I was." 

In a surprised tone of voice, Cho Hyun-ah commented, "Really?! Oh... I have..." 

Shin Hae Sun made a sad face and cried, "I'm so jealous of you! That's exactly the kind of relationship I want to be in!" 
 

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
