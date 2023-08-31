[SBS Star] BTS V Confirms Dating BLACKPINK JENNIE with His Instagram Story?

이미지 확대하기

Every K-pop fan's attention is currently on V of K-pop boy group BTS' latest Instagram Story.On August 30, V updated his Instagram with a Story―an Instagram feature allowing you to share your photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.The new update was a photo of V posing in front of a large mirror, all ready to go outside in the scorching hot day.The place in the mirror appears to be a home entrance, which is most likely V's.Upon seeing this particular update on V's Instagram, K-pop fans started remarking on how familiar the entrance looked.During their discussion, they realized that they had seen the entrance when dating photos of V and JENNIE of girl group BLACKPINK were leaked online last year.The entrance in V's photo and the leaked photo of V and JENNIE had the exact same background; although the paintings on the floor were leaning against the wall at different places, the same ones were there.After noticing this, fans could not stop thinking that V had just indirectly admitted that he is dating JENNIE.They left comments such as, "That's definitely the entrance to V's home. It has to be. That means V and JENNIE are dating each other for sure, yep!", "Whoa! So... The two really are dating then?!", "Finally confirming their romance...?" and more.Previously in March 2022, an alleged photo of V and JENNIE in Jeju Island went viral on social media.Soon after that, their photos together were leaked online; it was thought that the initial uploader hacked JENNIE's phone to obtain those images.As some 'proofs' of them in a relationship were also eventually uncovered, more and more people gave credence to the rumors that the two celebrities were dating.Then this May, V and JENNIE were spotted walking around Paris, France, while holding hands.V's management agency Big Hit Music as well as JENNIE's management agency YG Entertainment, however, still remain silent regarding their dating rumors.The 'no' response from their agencies has convinced many fans that the rumors were true.Now, with V's latest Instagram update, they seem even more certain that they are together.(Credit= Online Community, 'thv' Instagram)(SBS Star)