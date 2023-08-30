뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] RIIZE ANTON & SEVENTEEN VERNON's YouTuber Sister Sofia Chwe Are Dating?
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] RIIZE ANTON & SEVENTEEN VERNON's YouTuber Sister Sofia Chwe Are Dating?

Published 2023.08.30 14:57 View Count
[SBS Star] RIIZE ANTON & SEVENTEEN VERNONs YouTuber Sister Sofia Chwe Are Dating?
Some fans are wondering if ANTON of upcoming K-pop boy group RIIZE and boy group SEVENTEEN's rapper VERNON's sister Sofia Chwe are dating each other. 

Recently, SM Entertainment―one of the biggest management agencies in Korea―announced to launch their first boy group called RIIZE in seven years, making thousands of K-pop fans across the globe excited. 

The agency made RIIZE's social media accounts right after their announcement, and the number of their followers and subscribers rapidly added up. 

On Instagram alone, they already have over 1,650,000 followers, which really shows how much everybody is interested in the group. 
ANTON and Sofia Chwe
Their debut is just around the corner on September 4, and many are eager to find anything more about the members that they can at the moment. 

And the relationship between one of the members ANTON and Sofia Chwe, VERNON's younger sister who is a YouTuber with about 270,000 subscribers, has attracted the attention of them. 

It is said that the two attended the same school in the United States, and they have become close since they are the same age. 

ANTON was often spotted on Sofia Chwe's Instagram up to now, also seeming as if they had lots of mutual friends. 
ANTON and Sofia Chwe
But some people became suspicious of their friendship after seeing photos on Sofia Chwe's Instagram that suggested they were on a date, wearing matching bracelets.

The photos showed ANTON and Sofia Chwe spending time by a lake, with them wearing the same brown leather bracelets, as well as a place where it was prettily-decorated with flowers. 
ANTON and Sofia Chwe
ANTON and Sofia Chwe
ANTON and Sofia Chwe
There was another post that showed Sofia Chwe posing on a mountaintop enjoying the beautiful scenery as well. 

This photo did not look like it had anything to do with ANTON, but someone asked her through a comment if she went there with 'that person', hinting at something. 

With an awkwardly-smiling emoji, Sofia Chwe replied, "Do you mean my dad? Yes, I went with my dad."

Seeing how she awkwardly responded to the comment, suspicious fans started to believe 'that person' in the comment might have been ANTON.
ANTON and Sofia Chwe
Although most fans generally think that ANTON and Sofia Chwe are just close friends, those who are suspicious of them are continuing to question their friendship. 

(Credit= 'meritgyeol' 'riize_official' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지