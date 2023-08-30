[SBS Star] RIIZE ANTON & SEVENTEEN VERNON's YouTuber Sister Sofia Chwe Are Dating?

Recently, SM Entertainment―one of the biggest management agencies in Korea―announced to launch their first boy group called RIIZE in seven years, making thousands of K-pop fans across the globe excited.
The agency made RIIZE's social media accounts right after their announcement, and the number of their followers and subscribers rapidly added up.
On Instagram alone, they already have over 1,650,000 followers, which really shows how much everybody is interested in the group.
And the relationship between one of the members ANTON and Sofia Chwe, VERNON's younger sister who is a YouTuber with about 270,000 subscribers, has attracted the attention of them.
It is said that the two attended the same school in the United States, and they have become close since they are the same age.
ANTON was often spotted on Sofia Chwe's Instagram up to now, also seeming as if they had lots of mutual friends.
The photos showed ANTON and Sofia Chwe spending time by a lake, with them wearing the same brown leather bracelets, as well as a place where it was prettily-decorated with flowers.
This photo did not look like it had anything to do with ANTON, but someone asked her through a comment if she went there with 'that person', hinting at something.
With an awkwardly-smiling emoji, Sofia Chwe replied, "Do you mean my dad? Yes, I went with my dad."
Seeing how she awkwardly responded to the comment, suspicious fans started to believe 'that person' in the comment might have been ANTON.
