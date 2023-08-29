[SBS Star] 'Newlywed' Choiza Who "Used to Be Afraid" of Marriage Tells What Changed His Mind

이미지 확대하기

Choiza of Hip-hop duo, Dynamicduo revealed what changed his mind on marriage.Choiza and Gaeko of Dynamicduo guested on the August 29 broadcast of SBS Power FM's radio show, hosted by entertainer Choi Hwa Jeong.On July 9, Choiza and his non-celebrity girlfriend of around three years had a wedding ceremony.Choiza claimed on the show that he reduced his weight by 10 kg (approx. 22 pounds) before the wedding."I've lost more weight than I do when preparing for Dynamicduo concerts. I've been trying to keep the weight steady.", he added.Then, Choiza continued by saying how his sweet newlywed life had been."After two months of marriage, our relationship doesn't feel any different from it did before. My wife and I have this bond, like close friends."During the show, Choiza revealed that he was not so enthusiastic about getting married before."The thought of getting married used to scare me a little. I assumed I was a bit older than the ideal age to marry, and I'd been having fun living alone, so I figured it wouldn't be necessary."Yet, his thoughts on marriage have apparently shifted, and Choiza said that seeing Gaeko happy in his marriage changed his mind."Gaeko got married, and I saw how great their married life is, with their baby growing up so well. Marriage suddenly felt like a good idea."According to Choiza, Gaeko also gave him some tips when preparing for the wedding ceremony."Gaeko told me to listen to every word she says and let her do whatever she wants in wedding preparations.", he said."The point was, even though she's doing everything, I should act as though I'm taking care of something, too. Great advice. It helped a lot.", Choiza laughingly added.Later in the show, Choiza, a food lover, said he once guested on the YouTube show of singer Sung Si Kyung―also a famous foodie―and went to eat something delicious.He said, "Us getting together felt like a dangerous idea. I feared we might go too far in eating. Even when we were chewing the food, we kept talking about food. We drank as well, and since we're both fast drinkers, we drank too much. I could feel my tongue getting twisted at the end."There was another person in Choiza's life who enjoyed drinking as well: his wife."She and I both enjoy drinking, and we do it together. When things get bad between us, we have a drink and put it behind us.", he contentedly replied.(Credit= SBS Power FM Choi Hwa Jeong's Power Time, 'choiza11' Instagram)(SBS Star)