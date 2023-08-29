뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Newlywed' Choiza Who "Used to Be Afraid" of Marriage Tells What Changed His Mind
LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 LIVE방송중 제보

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] 'Newlywed' Choiza Who "Used to Be Afraid" of Marriage Tells What Changed His Mind

Published 2023.08.29 17:59 View Count
[SBS Star] Newlywed Choiza Who "Used to Be Afraid" of Marriage Tells What Changed His Mind
Choiza of Hip-hop duo, Dynamicduo revealed what changed his mind on marriage.

Choiza and Gaeko of Dynamicduo guested on the August 29 broadcast of SBS Power FM's radio show, hosted by entertainer Choi Hwa Jeong.

On July 9, Choiza and his non-celebrity girlfriend of around three years had a wedding ceremony.

Choiza claimed on the show that he reduced his weight by 10 kg (approx. 22 pounds) before the wedding.

"I've lost more weight than I do when preparing for Dynamicduo concerts. I've been trying to keep the weight steady.", he added.

Then, Choiza continued by saying how his sweet newlywed life had been.

"After two months of marriage, our relationship doesn't feel any different from it did before. My wife and I have this bond, like close friends."
Choiza
During the show, Choiza revealed that he was not so enthusiastic about getting married before.

"The thought of getting married used to scare me a little. I assumed I was a bit older than the ideal age to marry, and I'd been having fun living alone, so I figured it wouldn't be necessary."

Yet, his thoughts on marriage have apparently shifted, and Choiza said that seeing Gaeko happy in his marriage changed his mind.

"Gaeko got married, and I saw how great their married life is, with their baby growing up so well. Marriage suddenly felt like a good idea."

According to Choiza, Gaeko also gave him some tips when preparing for the wedding ceremony.

"Gaeko told me to listen to every word she says and let her do whatever she wants in wedding preparations.", he said.

"The point was, even though she's doing everything, I should act as though I'm taking care of something, too. Great advice. It helped a lot.", Choiza laughingly added.
Choiza
Later in the show, Choiza, a food lover, said he once guested on the YouTube show of singer Sung Si Kyung―also a famous foodie―and went to eat something delicious.

He said, "Us getting together felt like a dangerous idea. I feared we might go too far in eating. Even when we were chewing the food, we kept talking about food. We drank as well, and since we're both fast drinkers, we drank too much. I could feel my tongue getting twisted at the end."

There was another person in Choiza's life who enjoyed drinking as well: his wife.

"She and I both enjoy drinking, and we do it together. When things get bad between us, we have a drink and put it behind us.", he contentedly replied.
Choiza
(Credit= SBS Power FM Choi Hwa Jeong's Power Time, 'choiza11' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2163-8106
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지