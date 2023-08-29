뉴스
[SBS Star] "I'm the Unluckiest" Choa Mentions Her Marriage Rumors that Surfaced After She Left AOA
[SBS Star] "I'm the Unluckiest" Choa Mentions Her Marriage Rumors that Surfaced After She Left AOA

Published 2023.08.29
[SBS Star] "Im the Unluckiest" Choa Mentions Her Marriage Rumors that Surfaced After She Left AOA
Choa, formerly of K-pop girl group AOA, has spoken out about the marriage rumors that started circulating after she left the group.

Choa appeared on the August 28 episode of comedian Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show, where he asks celebrities tough questions.

As soon as the show started, Tak Jae Hoon began asking Choa about her former group, AOA, starting with the question of how many members were in the group.

"We originally started with seven. The members left one by one, though. And I was the first one to leave.", Choa said, then added, "But I root for all of them since they are my sisters."
Choa
When asked to pick the most successful member of AOA, Choa immediately named Seolhyun, saying, "Seolhyun became the most famous."

Then Choa joked that she was the unluckiest member of the group because she would have to answer difficult questions on the show.

"I believe I am the unluckiest one today. There are so many sensitive matters to discuss, and I'm not sure how I'll make it through. With a slip of the tongue, I might have to take a long break.", Choa remarked.

Choa and Tak Jae Hoon both started laughing as they knew what she meant, given her departure from AOA and all the rumors that followed.
Choa
Relationship and even marriage rumors surrounded Choa after she announced her departure from AOA in June 2017.

When Tak Jae Hoon questioned her if she had married, as the rumor had it, Choa screamed, "I haven't been married!"

"People wondered why I left AOA when we were so successful. Suspicion fueled romance rumors, and then some assumed I married someone. That's how things went.", Choa explained.
Choa
Choa also denied the rumors that she was in a relationship at the time of her departure from AOA.

"I wasn't dating anyone. You know, it was something like…", she said, adding that she flirted with someone but was not in a relationship.

"Held hands and all?", Tak Jae Hoon asked, and Choa admitted, "I think we did."

Everyone in the studio burst out laughing at Choa's straightforward response.
 

(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
