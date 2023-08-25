[SBS Star] 'BTS JIN Look-Alike' Jung Taewoo's Son Is a Trainee at HYBE?

이미지 확대하기

It has just been revealed that actor Jung Taewoo's first son was training at KOZ Entertainment until recently.On August 24, media outlet Xports News released a report on Jung Tae-woo's first son Jung Ha-jun.According to the report, Jung Ha-jun joined KOZ Entertainment (one of HYBE's labels) as their trainee a while ago.Although he trained hard, his contract as a KOZ Entertainment trainee has now apparently concluded.Born in October 2009, Jung Ha-jun first appeared on television last year.After his appearance on television, he quickly became the hottest topic on the Internet.His striking resemblance to JIN of K-pop boy group BTS especially caught the attention of K-pop fans, and shocked them.Seeing how good-looking he was, many hoped that he would become part of the K-pop industry.Last year, Jung Ha-jun was rumored to have started training at KOZ Entertainment after fans spotted his flight attendant mother following KOZ Entertainment on Instagram.Since she was also following BOYNEXTDOOR, May-debuted boy group that was preparing to make debut at that time, it was thought that he might make his BOYNEXTDOOR debut.The rumors turned out to be true; Jung Ha-jun presumably failed to make BOYNEXTDOOR's pre-debut team, hence the end of his contract with KOZ Entertainment.His contract with KOZ Entertainment is over, but K-pop fans are hoping that Jung Ha-jun will pursue his dream of becoming a K-pop star.Fans are certainly a little disappointed that he could not make his debut under HYBE Labels, that is home to JIN.However, countless of them are already looking forward to the moment of his debut.Given his youth, it is believed that Jung Ha-jun will be able to make his K-pop debut in the near future if he still wants to.(Credit= '_jungtaewoo' Instagram)(SBS Star)